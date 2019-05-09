back
An eco-friendly houseboat in Paris
This man lives in the heart of Paris, on the Seine River, in an eco-friendly houseboat. Brut followed him through his "floating laboratory".
05/09/2019 6:26 AM
107 comments
Very good initiative
Finally, a perfect home for zombie apocalypse
If this guy remove the grass in front of the solar panels may obtain about 50% more power.
تصرع اسد مع بقل
♥️🌳 Paris, Sur la Seine, green living ♥️♥️ Paris
انك تعيش افضل واجمل واشهي من عيش الملوك.
Impressionnant
Es que Francias es un país muy lindo .
V reethi dhow brow
চমুৎকার।
Quiero ir a vivir en tu casa, si tu me dejas
Love to live on a boat but what about the waste does it go in the river
Amazing what can be done when man/woman put their minds to work.
Nice video
Ahhhh...the romance of houseboat life ....in PARIS.....paired with technology.....what could be better ?
Well thought out concept and strategy for constant improvement. I understand the original manufacture of the equipment involved using energy from conventional sources. However, it is the ongoing production of energy without further use of coal or hydrocarbons that is beneficial to the environment.
Wow! I salute you Monsieur.