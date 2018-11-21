back

Are elephants evolving to lose their tusks?

More and more elephants are born without tusks due to poaching.

11/21/2018 10:42 AMupdated: 03/11/2019 2:11 PM
29 comments

  • Christian O.
    11/26/2018 06:52

    La evolucion

  • Gerry M.
    11/24/2018 15:35

    Amazing

  • Hazel C.
    11/24/2018 12:48

    Our words fall on deafe ears

  • Hazel C.
    11/24/2018 12:47

    Poacbers should be shot and killed on sight.. Get ridd of poachers and trophy hunters it the only way.to stop it and save wild life species

  • Hazel C.
    11/24/2018 12:45

    This is heartbreaking news.

  • Mehdi K.
    11/23/2018 21:24

    evooooolution je ne cesse de te le dire

  • Cam W.
    11/22/2018 22:05

    maybe make one for Drive4Wildlife

  • Emma L.
    11/22/2018 09:25

    Sad times 😢😢

  • Nina S.
    11/22/2018 00:53

    Humans suck! We deserve to destroy ourselves and leave this beautiful planet to flora and fauna.

  • Anna F.
    11/21/2018 23:23

    Now on shoot poachers & trophy hunters on sight.. Leave those elephants alone.. :-(

  • Camille B.
    11/21/2018 22:47

    tu savais ca toi? a cause des decennies de braconnage, les elephants d'afrique evoluent et commencent a naitre sans defenses! c'est dingue 😮 Tant mieux je dirais!

  • Meghan R.
    11/21/2018 20:52

    Calie Philopena

  • Cristina S.
    11/21/2018 20:36

    Trost...is that you?

  • Mark R.
    11/21/2018 19:22

    Dumb

  • Darien M.
    11/21/2018 18:34

    That's not evolution. That's called devolving

  • Clare B.
    11/21/2018 16:43

    They are lovely animals and is not nice what happened to them

  • Tilly D.
    11/21/2018 15:59

    Darwin was right 😊

  • Lauren S.
    11/21/2018 15:57

    later on this year

  • Angela T.
    11/21/2018 13:09

    Ahora los matan también por su piel, es difícil estar en la mira de un humano, somos unos aniquiladores

  • Sarah B.
    11/21/2018 12:52

    idk if this actually has much support though