Christmas magic without Santa

Can you keep the magic in Christmas without Santa? This astrophysicist has a few ideas.
6 comments
Jennifer E.an hour
Agree 💯, always tell your children the truth!
Matthew C.an hour
Lady! Shut up! No one wants to hear your dumb ideas! Tel the kids from big cities to go see a meteor shower and they will laugh. There is no “dark park” for hundreds of miles.
Matthew C.an hour
Femnazis are forcing their idiotic ideas into society.
John H.an hour
Children go trough phases and make belief land is one of them ! Realism also comes in stages and is part of the learning curve cycle. Let’s not expose children to the grownups realism before their brains are ready !
Ella P.2 hours
But the teacher would have to disappoint one child. She/he would also have probably assumed the child was originally told Santa exists and then found out otherwise. If what you say is true, pretty much all children would not trust their parents! Let children be children... later you can explain. BTW Saint Nicholas was a real person and comes from Demre in Turkey.
Franz B.2 hours
Santa is real. I choose to believe so till now.