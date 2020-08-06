back

Devils Tower, Wyoming's giant monolith

This stone tower seems to come straight from another planet, and it actually served as the backdrop of a famous science fiction movie. This is Devils Tower.

06/08/2020
  • New

7 comments

  • Arbolero T.
    an hour

    Its the petrified trunk of one of the original World Trees

  • Stacia S.
    an hour

    I can’t see Devil’s Tower without wanting mashed potatoes.

  • Esson S.
    an hour

    Magma decided to cool down into hexagonal shapes?

  • Syeda F.
    an hour

    Igneous rock ❤️❤️

  • Nicholas S.
    2 hours

    do you remember this stop?

  • Clint J.
    2 hours

    COuldnt resist to add some bs political propaganda POS

  • Ashish J.
    2 hours

    Surreal, awesome place visited on our way to Cody from Deadwood, Wyoming 2018.