back

Discover the biggest flower on Earth

The « corpse lily » has no stem, no leaves, no roots. But it’s the biggest flower in the world. And one of the most odorous.

11/14/2019 11:46 AMupdated: 11/14/2019 11:48 AM
  • 1.3m
  • 196

Earth

  1. What are the purposes of pine cones?

  2. 3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  3. Discover the biggest flower on Earth

  4. Svartifoss Waterfall, a stunning place in South Iceland

  5. Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds

  6. 3 wonders found in Indonesia

142 comments

  • Natalia R.
    6 days

    Its gloom ... the pokemon 🤩

  • Mihaela C.
    12/11/2019 19:05

    Very interesting

  • Veronica O.
    12/07/2019 03:29

    Vileplume?!

  • Glisten R.
    12/06/2019 17:37

    Infinitetsukiyomi - kaguya

  • ArisaMike F.
    11/30/2019 12:44

    dara boo oh

  • JC S.
    11/30/2019 07:11

    It’s existing in tropical regions of Southeast Asia

  • Fatmah W.
    11/30/2019 03:16

    indonesia punya ...

  • Pratikshya T.
    11/29/2019 21:50

    I have seen these smelly shits in Nepal too

  • Armel Z.
    11/29/2019 18:19

    TRA ELVIS

  • Hanitra A.
    11/29/2019 08:13

    spectaculaire sauf que je ne la trouve pas jolie du tout.

  • Aliyah Z.
    11/29/2019 06:00

    That is rafflesia arnoldi flower of Indonesia

  • Anusha M.
    11/29/2019 04:01

    🤔

  • Sarasvathi
    11/28/2019 03:32

    lovely beautiful video super rare plant

  • Patricia M.
    11/27/2019 23:36

    Beautiful

  • Melissa G.
    11/27/2019 13:47

    FF 9 😂sofort daran gedacht haha

  • Sophia R.
    11/27/2019 10:51

    trym luk.

  • Arne B.
    11/27/2019 02:55

    it is found also in Philippines where located in dumaguete city . ,

  • Sherley S.
    11/26/2019 23:32

    Can I buy seeds anyone, from anywhere?

  • Alexander D.
    11/26/2019 22:09

    No! It can be found in the Philippines!!!

  • Samera A.
    11/26/2019 00:41

    سبحان الخالق