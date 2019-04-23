back

Fly Geyser in Nevada is a manmade wonder

These multicolored and strangely shaped mounds eject water hotter than 90°C. This is Nevada's amazing Fly Geyser.

04/23/2019 6:54 AMupdated: 04/24/2019 10:18 AM
142 comments

  • Edmund M.
    06/20/2019 00:18

    i love nature,,,speaks of its maker...

  • Maggie A.
    06/19/2019 05:51

    Megan Gaspard

  • Darnell G.
    06/19/2019 02:25

    Beautiful

  • Robert B.
    06/17/2019 04:54

    Fly Geyser now own by the Burning Man folks and almost impossible to visit.

  • Don S.
    06/16/2019 19:49

    this is the desert they hold Burning Man every summer. Now that would be a bucket list experience.

  • Theron N.
    06/16/2019 19:06

    My kettle can do that.

  • Rebecca S.
    06/15/2019 12:31

    add this to our list

  • Ramon O.
    06/14/2019 14:00

    Brut...iful!!

  • Lola P.
    06/12/2019 20:27

    mooi

  • Jean-Michel B.
    06/12/2019 18:38

    Amazing ...

  • Julie D.
    06/12/2019 01:21

    Well that is COOL

  • Margo O.
    06/12/2019 01:00

    You cannot see this. This is on private land and the owners do not allow the public to trespass. The owners believe the public will damage the geyser.

  • Květa S.
    06/10/2019 17:40

    Nádhera,krásné barvy,voda musí mít tisíc srupňů

  • Pirko V.
    06/09/2019 23:54

    Isn't it on private property?

  • Sonya H.
    06/09/2019 23:33

    This is so cool!

  • Peter L.
    06/09/2019 22:16

    Never new this existed, breath taking

  • Dick C.
    06/08/2019 05:07

    also have one in Yellowstone

  • Nellie B.
    06/07/2019 23:34

    Interesting

  • Jim B.
    06/06/2019 19:52

    1.5 Meters?

  • Jan B.
    06/06/2019 03:28

    would love to see this.