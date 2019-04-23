Fly Geyser in Nevada is a manmade wonder

These multicolored and strangely shaped mounds eject water hotter than 90°C. This is Nevada's amazing Fly Geyser.
142 comments
Edmund M.06/20/2019 00:18
i love nature,,,speaks of its maker...
Maggie A.06/19/2019 05:51
Megan Gaspard
Darnell G.06/19/2019 02:25
Beautiful
Robert B.06/17/2019 04:54
Fly Geyser now own by the Burning Man folks and almost impossible to visit.
Don S.06/16/2019 19:49
this is the desert they hold Burning Man every summer. Now that would be a bucket list experience.
Theron N.06/16/2019 19:06
My kettle can do that.
Rebecca S.06/15/2019 12:31
add this to our list
Ramon O.06/14/2019 14:00
Brut...iful!!
Lola P.06/12/2019 20:27
mooi
Jean-Michel B.06/12/2019 18:38
Amazing ...
Julie D.06/12/2019 01:21
Well that is COOL
Margo O.06/12/2019 01:00
You cannot see this. This is on private land and the owners do not allow the public to trespass. The owners believe the public will damage the geyser.
Květa S.06/10/2019 17:40
Nádhera,krásné barvy,voda musí mít tisíc srupňů
Pirko V.06/09/2019 23:54
Isn't it on private property?
Sonya H.06/09/2019 23:33
This is so cool!
Peter L.06/09/2019 22:16
Never new this existed, breath taking
Dick C.06/08/2019 05:07
also have one in Yellowstone
Nellie B.06/07/2019 23:34
Interesting
Jim B.06/06/2019 19:52
1.5 Meters?
Jan B.06/06/2019 03:28
would love to see this.