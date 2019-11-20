back
France: A botanist writes the names of plants on the sidewalks
Mysterious chalk writings have appeared on the sidewalks of this city in southwestern France. Behind this project is a botanist. His goal: Drawing attention to the wild plants that grow through the asphalt. Brut nature followed him.
11/20/2019 11:20 AM
55 comments
Nouha H.12/03/2019 15:45
anouar l botaniste en personne
Ciaran C.11/30/2019 22:00
Sign of the times. Only a couple of generations ago, most kids knew the names of common wildflowers... Now they are called weeds and sprayed with RoundUp (the weeds, not the kids 😂... before anyone comments)
Nahla A.11/30/2019 09:05
Luqman H.11/30/2019 04:59
save up for France 😂😆
Lhadje R.11/29/2019 20:07
Mokhtar S.11/29/2019 14:16
Parfait !
Lazzaro L.11/29/2019 06:53
Great work love it
Patience M.11/29/2019 04:54
J'ai eu le coup de foudre pour ce mur a Toulouse surtout pour la cittion écrite sur ce meme mur
Salim Z.11/28/2019 22:51
B1
Maroche A.11/28/2019 21:42
C'est trop magnifique
Mohan R.11/28/2019 21:25
I would just walk around city and write this" La WEED" on every planet i see and wait too see if people try to smoke it
Deepu V.11/27/2019 18:13
Thanks
Fatima M.11/27/2019 17:37
Fantastic
Carolina L.11/27/2019 03:08
Existe un video de él en español???
Hans C.11/26/2019 15:53
💖
Boualem M.11/26/2019 08:12
Très extraordinaire
Vijayaputhra S.11/26/2019 07:49
This felt more like you teacher
Chanou C.11/25/2019 21:00
Merveilleux
Sarang C.11/25/2019 13:40
!!!
Stacy C.11/25/2019 11:32
Please continue