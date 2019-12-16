back
Harvey Keitel tells his life story
Harvey Keitel goes way back with Martin Scorsese — from “Mean Streets” to "The Irishman" — as well as Quentin Tarantino and Robert De Niro. Here, the legendary actor shares some of the most memorable moments in his career.
12/16/2019 11:19 AM
- 20.8k
- 277
- 13
8 comments
Mohamed H.an hour
That very good man and big actor. Happy Christmas harvey keitel. We love you
Jorge A.7 hours
No lo olvidemos en "taxi driver"
Osborne E.15 hours
Old Logan ..🤩🥺.
Carlos C.a day
Me gustó como proxeneta en taxi Driver
Andrea P.2 days
Ex Korean War Vet.
Jesus E.2 days
Tremendo actor entre otras peliculas EL PIANO,con Holly Hunter
Nico D.2 days
GENIO!!!SALUDOS DESDE ARGENTINA
Monica A.2 days
Happy christmas