back

Harvey Keitel tells his life story

Harvey Keitel goes way back with Martin Scorsese — from “Mean Streets” to "The Irishman" — as well as Quentin Tarantino and Robert De Niro. Here, the legendary actor shares some of the most memorable moments in his career.

12/16/2019 11:19 AM
  • 20.8k
  • 13

And even more

  1. Harvey Keitel tells his life story

  2. Simon Baker on the Climate Crisis

  3. Astronaut describes her experience in space

  4. The Life of Scarlett Johansson

  5. Actress Golshifteh Farahani on the Iranian Protests

  6. The Life of Robert De Niro

8 comments

  • Mohamed H.
    an hour

    That very good man and big actor. Happy Christmas harvey keitel. We love you

  • Jorge A.
    7 hours

    No lo olvidemos en "taxi driver"

  • Osborne E.
    15 hours

    Old Logan ..🤩🥺.

  • Carlos C.
    a day

    Me gustó como proxeneta en taxi Driver

  • Andrea P.
    2 days

    Ex Korean War Vet.

  • Jesus E.
    2 days

    Tremendo actor entre otras peliculas EL PIANO,con Holly Hunter

  • Nico D.
    2 days

    GENIO!!!SALUDOS DESDE ARGENTINA

  • Monica A.
    2 days

    Happy christmas