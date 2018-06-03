back

How do animals sleep ?

15 minutes in a vertical position without breathing. Yep, that's what sperm whales consider to be a good rest.

06/03/2018 6:31 PM
  • 1.8m
  • 37

22 comments

  • Felipe M.
    06/26/2018 21:24

    The funny thing is on Star Trek they showed the Sperm Whale vertical back then. Can't remember the year it came out.

  • Peter J.
    06/23/2018 10:25

    How can tou believe this when theu dont even know the correct plural for hippos lol

  • Maria U.
    06/14/2018 07:04

    Poor giraffes

  • Lou R.
    06/14/2018 00:05

    Same

  • Trevor S.
    06/09/2018 08:14

    I sleep for half hr a day, it's called being a dad.

  • Ernan I.
    06/07/2018 08:01

    So most of giraffes were likely to stay in zoo than in outside surroundings to avoid getting assaulted.

  • Sally E.
    06/07/2018 00:36

    😮

  • BillyJo H.
    06/05/2018 17:28

    , the sweepy giraffe 😍

  • Christopher D.
    06/05/2018 02:21

    So you're specifying that they sleep vertically without breathing, does that mean that they breathe normally breed while underwater? You don't believe they have gills do you?

  • Phạm V.
    06/04/2018 10:24

    đi xem cá voi ngủ :)))))

  • Tan T.
    06/04/2018 09:07

    😱

  • Kosmo P.
    06/04/2018 08:19

    Artjom Komarow jetzt macht alles Sinn...du bist ne Giraffe! :o

  • Jannik K.
    06/04/2018 06:11

    We couldn’t be giraffes...

  • Sarah M.
    06/04/2018 02:08

    sleeeepy beans

  • Lyndsey M.
    06/03/2018 21:46

    Amazing. Which one are you?

  • Ahmed S.
    06/03/2018 20:14

    Wow girafe

  • Yasmeen A.
    06/03/2018 19:41

    think terry and divey are secret meerkats

  • Mandy
    06/03/2018 19:10

    The hippo

  • Zakir A.
    06/03/2018 18:56

    That means I’m nearby to some hippopotamus

  • Akemi N.
    06/03/2018 18:50

    Hippopotamus in dry season?