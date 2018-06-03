back
How do animals sleep ?
15 minutes in a vertical position without breathing. Yep, that's what sperm whales consider to be a good rest.
06/03/2018 6:31 PM
22 comments
Felipe M.06/26/2018 21:24
The funny thing is on Star Trek they showed the Sperm Whale vertical back then. Can't remember the year it came out.
Peter J.06/23/2018 10:25
How can tou believe this when theu dont even know the correct plural for hippos lol
Maria U.06/14/2018 07:04
Poor giraffes
Lou R.06/14/2018 00:05
Same
Trevor S.06/09/2018 08:14
I sleep for half hr a day, it's called being a dad.
Ernan I.06/07/2018 08:01
So most of giraffes were likely to stay in zoo than in outside surroundings to avoid getting assaulted.
Sally E.06/07/2018 00:36
😮
BillyJo H.06/05/2018 17:28
, the sweepy giraffe 😍
Christopher D.06/05/2018 02:21
So you're specifying that they sleep vertically without breathing, does that mean that they breathe normally breed while underwater? You don't believe they have gills do you?
Phạm V.06/04/2018 10:24
đi xem cá voi ngủ :)))))
Tan T.06/04/2018 09:07
😱
Kosmo P.06/04/2018 08:19
Artjom Komarow jetzt macht alles Sinn...du bist ne Giraffe! :o
Jannik K.06/04/2018 06:11
We couldn’t be giraffes...
Sarah M.06/04/2018 02:08
sleeeepy beans
Lyndsey M.06/03/2018 21:46
Amazing. Which one are you?
Ahmed S.06/03/2018 20:14
Wow girafe
Yasmeen A.06/03/2018 19:41
think terry and divey are secret meerkats
Mandy06/03/2018 19:10
The hippo
Zakir A.06/03/2018 18:56
That means I’m nearby to some hippopotamus
Akemi N.06/03/2018 18:50
Hippopotamus in dry season?