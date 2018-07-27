back
How is silk manufactured?
Over 6,000 silkworms have to be killed to get a single kilogram of silk 🐛
07/27/2018 6:46 AM
255 comments
Mikey H.2 days
Does anyone even know how nutritious silkworms are? They’re good for you and most reptiles, existing in many pet foods. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21422715/
Stephen B.2 days
This is a lie they say that the moth hatches from the cocoon of silk so it lives then they collect the cocoon so the dont get killed at all
Jason P.4 days
Ridiculous comments. So please don't eat anything include vegetables. It also has life.
Aliyah G.5 days
My head ties are all satin and not silk. I have no idea how satin is made 😂 but i hope its not violating any sensitive vegans
Al A.6 days
And the extensive silk production for thousands year already make silk moth unable to fly and need human to reproduce and life
Long T.12/10/2019 14:17
It's disgusting when we live in a world where we find it normal to master the act of killing. We don't just kill, we raise them to be killed.
Kenny A.12/10/2019 14:09
A tradition is tradition who the you are to decide who and what ppl does ? Asling they arent torturing home pets its fine silk is necesary for the world
Jim A.12/10/2019 09:57
Bullshit of killing them. They let them live. They're just getting the cocoons. Bullshit fuck you sideways
Ronald S.12/09/2019 18:19
Disgusting this manufacturer of silk. They just kill the caterpillar!
Sam R.12/08/2019 15:34
I had no idea, that is so much death 😟
Michael B.12/08/2019 06:59
The girl in the picture is beautiful.... ❤️❤️❤️
Capri Y.12/07/2019 14:20
Much better than cotton!
Nicole L.12/05/2019 22:25
When one day humans don’t wear clothes forget about brushing teeth and back to monkeys. Can’t hunt, because we all become vegan.
Cody R.12/05/2019 13:07
This is what humans like to do kill kill kill its all they know
Haytham B.12/05/2019 01:21
never thought
Anna T.12/04/2019 14:26
they have good life before die. and happy can give us a good frabic... stop crying for those who cant speak
Róża G.12/01/2019 16:03
😃
Ma N.11/30/2019 16:32
Well if it's true that the worms are genetically damaged (no wings etc.) They can still let hatch them and use them for food for fish, birds or other animals. So many worms shouldn't end up as "waste". This us highly unethical!
Alang J.11/29/2019 23:14
People will literally do anything for money.
Yousaf H.11/28/2019 23:00
That's mad