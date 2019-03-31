back

How tarantulas shed their skin

This impressive phenomenon can occur around 15 times during its lifetime. This is how tarantulas shed their skin. 🕷😳

03/31/2019 7:19 AM
  • 640.9k
  • 226

18 comments

  • Cameron S.
    07/27/2019 12:05

    I love my pet tarantulas, honestly some of the coolest pets if you get over irrational fears 😊

  • Mary S.
    07/27/2019 11:38

    seeeee Fred might have molted

  • Ramiro S.
    07/22/2019 13:01

    I could’ve gone my entire fk’n life without seeing this video.. But here we are. Someone do me a favor, stab my eyes but make it look like an accident so I can get workers comp..

  • Native T.
    07/15/2019 14:37

    The fangs are white because they're transparent and soft. So, the tarantula has to wait until they harden to the black. It's really cool to watch 😍

  • Connor F.
    07/12/2019 15:28

    Good luck sleeping after finding out you've mistaken a tarantula's exoskeleton for it's flesh

  • Javier F.
    07/12/2019 10:56

    :0

  • Adriee L.
    07/10/2019 09:43

    muni meg ohh mag molt

  • JayPee M.
    07/10/2019 08:34

    ari dude oh

  • Manuela D.
    07/09/2019 08:52

    🤮

  • Cyrielle G.
    07/09/2019 06:15

    : degueulasse !

  • මල් ම.
    07/09/2019 02:41

    Wisiri Sihina sometimes u love this one 😁😁

  • Patricia F.
    07/08/2019 18:30

    Didn't know this. Amazing

  • Kris S.
    07/07/2019 23:36

    Not looking,

  • Jenny R.
    07/07/2019 21:45

    🙅🏼‍♀️🙅🏼‍♀️🙅🏼‍♀️ this is what nightmares are made of 😭

  • Russ C.
    07/07/2019 19:33

    thought you might find this interesting.

  • Margaux T.
    07/07/2019 17:49

    c’était elle la vidéo de ta pause dej ? Hahahahah

  • Suzanne F.
    07/07/2019 16:59

    How interesting to watch! I didn't know that!

  • Sok T.
    07/07/2019 16:02

    , because I know you love them spiders so much!