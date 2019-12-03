back

How to choose your Christmas tree

Real or fake Christmas tree—what's better for the environment? 🌲 Banana Pancakes shares her tips for choosing the most sustainable option.

12/03/2019 7:46 AM

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

11 comments

  • Monika M.
    12/05/2019 09:21

    None. ..I can decorate pretty good without it! ;)

  • Carol H.
    12/04/2019 04:20

    I don’t have one at all. Problem solved.

  • Margaret G.
    12/03/2019 14:30

    I save the top from my old Mountain King Tree, and it's been my little Christmas Tree for years

  • Jo B.
    12/03/2019 13:59

    Skip the tree all together and donate to your favorite charity.

  • Steven B.
    12/03/2019 11:16

    Definitely real , use it for fire wood later as well 👍👍

  • Fran J.
    12/03/2019 09:42

    maybe not celebrate commercialized, streched-out pagan hollidays?

  • Jacqueline L.
    12/03/2019 09:22

    Fake is better for my health I know that much.. Super sensitive to the smells of the fresh unfortunately...

  • Paula A.
    12/03/2019 08:40

    i bought a pine tree in a vase... it's smaller, but it works...

  • Gail H.
    12/03/2019 08:03

    Real of course!!!!!!!

  • Helen S.
    12/03/2019 07:57

    Real

  • Deby P.
    12/03/2019 07:51

    Lease one ore adopt one...😍