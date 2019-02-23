back
How wolves survive winter in the Alps
The Alps can be a very hostile environment, even for wolves. To make it through winter, Louve has to find the right balance between competition and cooperation with other animals. A documentary by France 2
02/23/2019 7:27 AM
- 146.4k
- 3.4k
- 75
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
30 comments
Tarzan P.04/09/2019 23:49
Fuck bears I'd have shot it
Burenkhuu M.03/01/2019 05:36
here you go fellas https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6zmapq
Aritra C.03/01/2019 04:12
Ei documentary film ta jogar korte parbi vai
Somnath K.03/01/2019 04:11
Strong huskies
Agrissinta Q.03/01/2019 03:14
did anyone know where I can watch the rest?
Alexandra S.02/28/2019 23:16
Where can I watch the rest of it?
Alexandra S.02/28/2019 23:15
Why won’t the cubs be accepted?
Mitica S.02/28/2019 21:43
This is a good lesson for people.
Mourad K.02/28/2019 19:01
معليش 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😘😘😘😘😘😘😘
Rana J.02/28/2019 18:02
😭😭
Ezy Y.02/28/2019 16:19
Shoot video,edit,and came out with fake story..
Mac J.02/28/2019 12:48
Why you do this
Antony P.02/28/2019 12:07
RIP alpha.... I know we aren't supposed to intervene but I'd try tried saving alpha's life.
Jaihoon M.02/28/2019 11:14
وقتیکه ز وربالایش آمد تعمه را بدون درنگ رهامیکند
Sodoo S.02/28/2019 08:21
Amazing... all in animals
مرتضى م.02/28/2019 07:39
روعه روعه
Sara M.02/27/2019 21:00
😥
Hasni B.02/27/2019 19:51
Lïdyã Lõulôú
نبراس م.02/27/2019 17:38
حلوووووو
Sharif H.02/27/2019 15:54
Poor alpha 😭 all he wanted was to have his lunch