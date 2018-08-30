back

James Baldwin words on social and racial prejudice

James Baldwin was one of the 20th century's defining voices — and his words on social and racial prejudice have never been more relevant.

08/30/2018 9:01 PM
  • 1.1m
  • 1.0k

741 comments

  • Kiboi K.
    10/21/2019 15:09

    Word

  • Lottie M.
    09/24/2019 18:26

    Awesome 👏🏾

  • Sean A.
    09/17/2019 16:31

    We are still living the horrible truth that James Baldwin just spoke of. I don’t know what the solution is but voting has gotten us nowhere and we are too busy hating ourselves to unite so what is the solution? I’m dying to know!!!

  • Anthony D.
    05/01/2019 23:31

    Remember our pioneers

  • Anthony D.
    02/08/2019 22:24

    Amen

  • Anthony D.
    01/29/2019 20:44

    Much luv Mr AB RIH A.D. You will always in our hearts amen

  • Rhonda M.
    01/29/2019 14:39

    Heartbreaking and true still today!

  • Garry G.
    01/26/2019 09:17

    A great many black people found a sanctuary in France and other European countries. Miles Davis should have stayed there rather than return to the openly racist USA. If Juliette Greco was my lover, wild horses would not have dragged me back!

  • Anthony D.
    01/11/2019 05:39

    Real Talk

  • Billy J.
    01/05/2019 16:24

    you make the ghetto's yourselves and you kill each other in swathes, wherever you live in the world, you are your own worst enemy, but you accuse everyone else of being responsible for your downfall, grow up ffs.

  • Ron W.
    12/22/2018 03:57

    We need Men like Dr. James Baldwin in these uncertain times here in the 21st Century ..

  • David S.
    12/21/2018 00:33

    a great american author from Harlem

  • Kenny C.
    12/13/2018 18:05

    Propaganda

  • Charles A.
    11/20/2018 08:06

    He put it down.

  • Charlie C.
    11/08/2018 09:30

    Hear hear. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

  • Georgina R.
    11/06/2018 02:52

    ring true even today

  • Anne L.
    11/06/2018 01:17

    Truth!

  • La C.
    11/05/2018 17:43

    👏👏👏RIP 💔💔💔

  • Olevia W.
    11/04/2018 20:31

    “The Fire Next Time”

  • Shawn M.
    11/04/2018 04:14

    Racists still exist black people must learn how to stick to gather an work to gather.