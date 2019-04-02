Manneken Pis: a little fountain wasting a lot of water

This statue is one of the symbols of Brussels. And the city has just realized it's been wasting water for hundreds of years.
49 comments
Cheyenne C.04/28/2019 05:54
we saw this
Sabine C.04/24/2019 16:14
le navire a pris l eau !!!!
Yung L.04/22/2019 05:57
ychebk woow 😮
Ssine F.04/20/2019 12:10
ميئات السنين وهو يبول مفيه حتي صلاح
Behasmin B.04/19/2019 22:11
They finished their.water.... Instead of making it beneficial to all, in 24/7 hrs a day. How.much this statue waste the money of the government? LOL, I.hate.extremely.extravagant! :-) :-) :-) , lets.learn to save water. No water No.life., (Y) Save life save water. Thnx to.this.vid. :-)
Mamadou S.04/18/2019 13:44
C'est pasbon
Noor B.04/18/2019 08:08
😂😂😂
Jessica P.04/17/2019 22:20
ur new name Mannekin Pis
Saleh S.04/17/2019 11:26
Sir please see it. This was spinning in my head during the class. But couldn't relate it with todays' topic. But later I did. 😂
Aliou C.04/13/2019 22:12
They have to set up a circuit system that is to say the water that comes out pours into a vase that contains pipes that bring back the water in the status so that this same water leaves the status
Emilie C.04/08/2019 23:02
🥰🥰
Nicola B.04/08/2019 19:07
first stop
Martin C.04/06/2019 04:56
Water is always recycled, we are drinking the same water a t-rex once pissed out..
Dingskie E.04/04/2019 01:26
Recycle 😃
Luke K.04/03/2019 06:25
it only took hundreds of years, no biggie! Dumb!
Mimí R.04/03/2019 04:42
😉
Jennifer A.04/03/2019 03:48
Kevin
Claudio B.04/02/2019 23:44
tourinhos
Robin G.04/02/2019 22:38
If this little story is an indication of the Brussels level of brain power it is understandable that UK voted out
Manuel O.04/02/2019 22:11
te acuerdas 😉