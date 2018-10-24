back

Meteorologist goes viral after wearing her baby on live TV

Partly cloudy with a chance of ... wait, is that a baby?! 👶🏼

10/24/2018 5:01 PM
  • 23.3m
  • 1.2k

Breaking Stereotypes

  1. Black Woman Wins Miss Universe For First Time in 8 Years

  2. Teens Break Barriers Through Surfing

  3. Welcome to Heavy Metal Church

  4. First/Second Generation: Growing Up Taiwanese-American

  5. Nova Galaxia on No-Shave November

  6. Navy Officer By Day and Drag Queen By Night

781 comments

  • Sumayya M.
    10/13/2019 11:32

    In whole video she's thinking about her self healing while the baby is hanging like a monkey.

  • MD Z.
    09/30/2019 17:42

    Thanks mom

  • Maryam M.
    09/30/2019 13:56

    👏

  • زايد ا.
    09/30/2019 05:27

    😱😱😱🥰👍

  • Tony T.
    09/29/2019 17:08

    XD novedad? No ni verga

  • Jilali B.
    09/29/2019 10:09

    Salei

  • Soriful S.
    09/29/2019 06:51

    Hi huw are you

  • Dilip D.
    09/28/2019 14:42

    Very nice duty

  • Maria C.
    09/26/2019 12:43

    MMM que bonito dios me la bendiga

  • Remzi Ç.
    09/26/2019 07:37

    Kac para

  • Remzi Ç.
    09/26/2019 07:37

    Hovmaç mani

  • Javier O.
    09/25/2019 23:47

    Lourdes compratetu camguro ta bueno

  • محمد ع.
    09/25/2019 22:24

    .مشاءاله

  • Kadir Ç.
    09/25/2019 17:56

    Hellsana

  • Mohammed O.
    09/25/2019 14:11

    تم

  • Civil Y.
    09/25/2019 03:34

    In the last say that women are incomplete mind and religion

  • Nano T.
    09/23/2019 14:16

    koulhom ychoufou em3ara da mtayrihom we houma sar3ona nhar kamel we houma mamnou3 ihdar el atfal 🙄🙄🙄😤😤😤😤

  • Gabrielle C.
    09/23/2019 02:03

    look what I found😍

  • Sudu S.
    09/22/2019 14:21

    I ❤💋amma

  • Mouna M.
    09/22/2019 07:59

    I love how he just nods off and takes his nap.. ❤