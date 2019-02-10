President’s Trump Tan Based on "Good Genes"?

According to The White House, President Trump’s tan comes from his “good genes.” Obviously — how else can he explain his summer glow in January?
104 comments
Dennis M.02/27/2019 16:01
Because judging someone by the color of their skin is wrong. Right?
Johnny P.02/27/2019 14:04
Whatta putz.
Fair J.02/27/2019 01:50
Yeah, that's not what they meant by that. Nice try though
Onjoli B.02/26/2019 23:27
My mom was like this. Super dark almost orange skin everywhere but her legs. Everyone accused her of using a tanning bed or fake tanner but it’s just how her skin was. Her dermatologist said it was increased melanin that causes orange freckles but she had such high concentrated amounts that it caused her to look orange. 😊
Trevor T.02/24/2019 14:55
Hamberders
Larry T.02/23/2019 18:02
A men
Polo M.02/23/2019 17:33
99 por 100 nolokieres pormula
Mike U.02/23/2019 16:56
The boss , a face that will be etched into history....
John D.02/22/2019 22:56
Turning out to be the greatest President in many many years!
John F.02/22/2019 22:39
Who cares trying to get job done
Andrew D.02/22/2019 18:42
Boy if you don’t stop lying!
Nagir Y.02/22/2019 17:21
That’s called bad tanning lol 😂😂😂 whoever tans him must hate him
Sean E.02/22/2019 14:15
Imagine being that insecure. Now imagine that someone that insecure became president. 🤦♂️
PamandBob R.02/21/2019 23:19
Really? This all you people have to rag on him about? Shows your level of Intellect, SERIOUSLY...
Shirley G.02/21/2019 16:44
John k what name one thing ,WITH FACTS.
Sergio P.02/20/2019 13:51
Yeah you won't let this patriot talk because he will expose you for your ignorance and hate for America.
Johnny A.02/20/2019 04:17
Good genes in a can!!
Alex D.02/20/2019 02:17
Ah I LOVE MY PRESIDENT!
Ron B.02/19/2019 22:20
Its Putins orange koolaid!
Dillon C.02/19/2019 14:24
It's called spray on tan you stupid retards