back
Soldier Rescued This Puppy in Syria
They met while he was serving in Syria and after seven months of separation — this soldier and his dog were reunited. ❤️🐶 (via Brut UK)
01/13/2019 12:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 9:35 AM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
23 comments
Louis C.03/01/2019 13:12
. Bon ok, c'est mignon
Quentin D.02/25/2019 14:56
🥺🥺
Quentin D.02/25/2019 14:55
🥺🥺
Karen B.02/02/2019 06:54
A badly traumatized puppy😭😭😭
Emeline N.01/29/2019 08:45
je veux bien ça comme chien :p
Enna M.01/25/2019 14:32
parang si ace 😊❤
Isabel T.01/24/2019 21:10
I agree with you
Ben B.01/22/2019 00:29
Good bless you
Aiman T.01/20/2019 06:11
the country that you guys are the perpetrator on destroying it.
Tanzila M.01/20/2019 04:07
Deikho😖
Zaher S.01/18/2019 13:49
Serving as what exactly in Syria? Rebel trainer or ISIS facilitator?
Atul G.01/17/2019 19:33
It's like "hey pup, the war doesn't involve you, I adore you...it's only for us humans, we kill each other"
Niamur R.01/17/2019 19:24
save a dog and kill some people by bombing and win everyone's heart.... 🙂🙂🙂🙂 ... I wish I were born as a dog and live a long safe life...
Bryan M.01/17/2019 00:28
kamukang kamukha ni Ronda
Md R.01/15/2019 14:43
I am upset about earth rule, war is solution?
Donna W.01/15/2019 08:10
If long list for animals in UK, then ship some from our kill shelters to them
Jenny M.01/14/2019 22:04
That's an anatolian shepherd! Best breed in the world
Robin H.01/14/2019 11:54
Did he hear the children?
Lilia S.01/14/2019 10:21
So cute I love animals specialty dogs I have 3 dogs of my own I know how emotionally it is to see them suffering
Ann W.01/14/2019 09:26
And some animals need emotional support humans. ❤