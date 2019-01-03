back

Soldier Rescued This Puppy in Syria

They met while he was serving in Syria and after seven months of separation — this soldier and his dog were reunited. ❤️🐶 (via Brut UK)

01/13/2019 12:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 9:35 AM

And even more

  1. 1:49

    Busting the Myth of the Man-Eating Shark

  2. 5:21

    China's panda diplomacy, explained

  3. 4:25

    Meanwhile in Mongolia...

  4. 2:52

    Inside French lamb farms: L214 reveals controversial footage

  5. 7:32

    How to keep your dog happy during the COVID-19 quarantine

  6. 3:03

    Putting Wild Cats to Work

23 comments

  • Louis C.
    03/01/2019 13:12

    . Bon ok, c'est mignon

  • Quentin D.
    02/25/2019 14:56

    🥺🥺

  • Quentin D.
    02/25/2019 14:55

    🥺🥺

  • Karen B.
    02/02/2019 06:54

    A badly traumatized puppy😭😭😭

  • Emeline N.
    01/29/2019 08:45

    je veux bien ça comme chien :p

  • Enna M.
    01/25/2019 14:32

    parang si ace 😊❤

  • Isabel T.
    01/24/2019 21:10

    I agree with you

  • Ben B.
    01/22/2019 00:29

    Good bless you

  • Aiman T.
    01/20/2019 06:11

    the country that you guys are the perpetrator on destroying it.

  • Tanzila M.
    01/20/2019 04:07

    Deikho😖

  • Zaher S.
    01/18/2019 13:49

    Serving as what exactly in Syria? Rebel trainer or ISIS facilitator?

  • Atul G.
    01/17/2019 19:33

    It's like "hey pup, the war doesn't involve you, I adore you...it's only for us humans, we kill each other"

  • Niamur R.
    01/17/2019 19:24

    save a dog and kill some people by bombing and win everyone's heart.... 🙂🙂🙂🙂 ... I wish I were born as a dog and live a long safe life...

  • Bryan M.
    01/17/2019 00:28

    kamukang kamukha ni Ronda

  • Md R.
    01/15/2019 14:43

    I am upset about earth rule, war is solution?

  • Donna W.
    01/15/2019 08:10

    If long list for animals in UK, then ship some from our kill shelters to them

  • Jenny M.
    01/14/2019 22:04

    That's an anatolian shepherd! Best breed in the world

  • Robin H.
    01/14/2019 11:54

    Did he hear the children?

  • Lilia S.
    01/14/2019 10:21

    So cute I love animals specialty dogs I have 3 dogs of my own I know how emotionally it is to see them suffering

  • Ann W.
    01/14/2019 09:26

    And some animals need emotional support humans. ❤

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.