The enigmatic "cenotes" of Mexico's Yucatán peninsula
Some of these sinkholes may have been formed by the impact of a meteorite around 65 million years ago. Here are the "cenotes" of Mexico's Yucatán peninsula.
02/11/2019 5:41 PMupdated: 02/12/2019 11:48 AM
125 comments
Elena C.05/26/2019 00:29
Es una aportacion bella y envidiable estar cerca de esas maravillas!!!
Kristi C.04/14/2019 22:16
Been there. Dived that. Super cool experience.
Jamie B.04/13/2019 22:11
check this out!
Will H.04/11/2019 15:57
First time I've seen them linked to the impact ring, fascinating!
Tyson G.04/11/2019 15:03
😍
Cliff G.04/10/2019 22:54
..... would be a great dive..
Maj D.04/10/2019 08:49
si on tombe pas malades cette fois
Draper R.04/09/2019 17:20
It's so worth it to go, no one will be disappointed! :)
Helmut G.04/09/2019 06:19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=489_s6mWoGA&feature=player_detailpage
Diana B.04/08/2019 19:57
This just sets one's imagination spinning, wondering about all that happened in this area in the thousands of years till now.
Janice P.04/08/2019 14:50
Fantastic experience.
Rebecca D.04/08/2019 12:03
another bucket list
Natalie K.04/07/2019 13:40
, remember spending our days exploring these 😍 xx
Cheyne B.04/07/2019 04:19
Wow!!!! Would love to explore those caves.
Claire H.04/06/2019 23:04
and - ‘senotties’
Bertrand B.04/06/2019 14:23
, mooi hè
Casey B.04/06/2019 10:40
ur next trip maybe
Nonoy M.04/06/2019 06:57
B1 B2 here?
Dess O.04/05/2019 16:24
woaah!😲😲😲
Zidane P.04/05/2019 13:23
Naira Dimasigue awa lang wait for a suprise