The hidden lives of farmed turkeys
Their lifespan depends on how big your oven is... L214 Ethique et Animaux filmed the living conditions of turkeys in a factory farm.
12/22/2018 8:03 AM
16 comments
Yokozuna T.01/10/2019 08:16
Thats the reality but as usuals..no one cares about it..as long they have turkey for their celebration..
Tyrone J.01/02/2019 18:21
IF YOU MUST EAT DEAD ANIMAL PARTS ! 😵😵😵 spend a little more and get Free range 😓😓😓
Babys M.12/26/2018 20:02
Asco..no me gusta el pavo ..y menos ahora
Geoffrey S.12/26/2018 16:52
That is sick. After being a vegetarian for over 50 years this is one of the reasons I refuse to "celebrate " Christmas or Thanksgiving. I do not press the point in discussion realizing I am in a minority and will unlikely change anyone. The whole culture of having to massacre animals to celebrate is totally disgusting.
Iahtolla Y.12/24/2018 05:26
So be mad at France or sunlight??
Patricia R.12/23/2018 18:38
Awful.
Violette C.12/23/2018 18:34
Joyeux Noël and happy New year!
J M.12/23/2018 17:45
Wow..
Arjan B.12/23/2018 05:42
pa 👀👀
Jaqhen H.12/22/2018 19:44
this is fucking sick
Fatmir M.12/22/2018 19:39
Sos.
Alexander S.12/22/2018 15:49
TURKEY HELL FOR THE POOR AND PUMPED FULL WITH SODIUM DELUTED WATER FOR EXTRA WEIGHT
Gavin G.12/22/2018 15:44
F**k sick cruel C**ts
Albino C.12/22/2018 12:57
Como eu não como peru ,mas é triste como estes animais são tratados 😤😤😢!
Gary T.12/22/2018 12:47
Bon appetite...
Vlado K.12/22/2018 09:46
Because of our greedy civilization, our stomachs without bottom!