The hidden lives of farmed turkeys

Their lifespan depends on how big your oven is... L214 Ethique et Animaux filmed the living conditions of turkeys in a factory farm.

12/22/2018 8:03 AM
16 comments

  • Yokozuna T.
    01/10/2019 08:16

    Thats the reality but as usuals..no one cares about it..as long they have turkey for their celebration..

  • Tyrone J.
    01/02/2019 18:21

    IF YOU MUST EAT DEAD ANIMAL PARTS ! 😵😵😵 spend a little more and get Free range 😓😓😓

  • Babys M.
    12/26/2018 20:02

    Asco..no me gusta el pavo ..y menos ahora

  • Geoffrey S.
    12/26/2018 16:52

    That is sick. After being a vegetarian for over 50 years this is one of the reasons I refuse to "celebrate " Christmas or Thanksgiving. I do not press the point in discussion realizing I am in a minority and will unlikely change anyone. The whole culture of having to massacre animals to celebrate is totally disgusting.

  • Iahtolla Y.
    12/24/2018 05:26

    So be mad at France or sunlight??

  • Patricia R.
    12/23/2018 18:38

    Awful.

  • Violette C.
    12/23/2018 18:34

    Joyeux Noël and happy New year!

  • J M.
    12/23/2018 17:45

    Wow..

  • Arjan B.
    12/23/2018 05:42

    pa 👀👀

  • Jaqhen H.
    12/22/2018 19:44

    this is fucking sick

  • Fatmir M.
    12/22/2018 19:39

    Sos.

  • Alexander S.
    12/22/2018 15:49

    TURKEY HELL FOR THE POOR AND PUMPED FULL WITH SODIUM DELUTED WATER FOR EXTRA WEIGHT

  • Gavin G.
    12/22/2018 15:44

    F**k sick cruel C**ts

  • Albino C.
    12/22/2018 12:57

    Como eu não como peru ,mas é triste como estes animais são tratados 😤😤😢!

  • Gary T.
    12/22/2018 12:47

    Bon appetite...

  • Vlado K.
    12/22/2018 09:46

    Because of our greedy civilization, our stomachs without bottom!