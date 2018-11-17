back
The life of Ellen MacArthur
She broke a record for sailing solo around the world before putting her energy into protecting the environment. This is the story of Ellen MacArthur. 🐳⛵️
11/17/2018 10:57 AMupdated: 03/11/2019 2:05 PM
11 comments
Velkan A.07/04/2019 00:43
Excelente....si todos pensarán como tú. El mundo sería otro.
Pamela A.11/28/2018 18:03
I am the CEO of and we want to tell you that we think that your an amazing woman and to congratulate you on all the hard work that you have done and will be doing for the future of this planet. If you ever need anything please feel free to contact me on our Facebook blog or directly to our email address which is [email protected]
Jan S.11/21/2018 16:30
Ellen is really one of my heroes, great person, great sailor, 154 centimeter Giant. Courageous! Wish her a lot of Fun and succes with her new project !!
Paul P.11/19/2018 12:32
How inspirational what a great human
Miranda K.11/19/2018 09:11
This needs more views! How amazing you got to meet the Queen! But really more importantly your right we are gonna kill ourselves
Rubin A.11/19/2018 01:43
Lailahaaiallah
Madre S.11/17/2018 22:18
.... what a lady!
Mali C.11/17/2018 16:53
Wow amazing person💖
Lou D.11/17/2018 15:16
That is one awesome individual!! Wish I had her skill and courage 👍
Dann F.11/17/2018 13:29
lidt inspiration ❤
Marty L.11/17/2018 13:01
manufacturers of plastic need to take the lead in the solution.