The life of Martin Luther King Jr.

He had a dream. With it, he changed the world. This is the story of Martin Luther King Jr.

01/18/2021 1:27 PM
6 comments

  • John S.
    16 minutes

    A great man , a true Human. Will go down in history, as he has thus far.

  • Miriam B.
    27 minutes

    A dream that has not come true yet. Still you are being profile and judge by your skin color in U S A and any other country. Education in love and respect have to start at home. We all have to work on that.

  • Lesley S.
    32 minutes

    A very wise man .

  • Türk S.
    an hour

    Temel ilke TÜRK MİLLETİ'nin haysiyetli ve şerefli bir millet olarak yaşamasıdır. Bu ilke ancak tam İstiklale sahip olmakla gerçekleşebilir. Ne kadar zengin olursa olsun istiklalden mahrum bir millet medeni dünya içerisinde uşak olma muamelesinden Kurtulamaz .

  • Mohammad K.
    an hour

    Listen to his speeches... Goosebumps guarantee

  • Jorge I.
    an hour

    EN PAZ DESCANSE AMÉN. QUÉ UN MUNDO SEA MEJOR.

