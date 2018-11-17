back

These divers came across a giant and mysterious sea creature

These two divers spotted what looks like a giant sea worm off the coast of New Zealand.

11/17/2018 7:47 AMupdated: 03/11/2019 2:05 PM
  • 523.4k
  • 237

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

142 comments

  • David G.
    12/26/2018 13:45

    I think i seen that worm on an episode of spongebob square pants haha

  • Bruno M.
    12/06/2018 01:42

    , essa porra é uma colốnia, aparentemente.

  • Alejandro P.
    11/30/2018 01:16

    Salpa

  • Cir Y.
    11/26/2018 08:02

    Giant tamilok yan

  • Ederson D.
    11/25/2018 05:07

    Pyrosomebody..

  • মাহির আ.
    11/25/2018 05:02

    Bangladeshi people saying - mom?my butt is itching.....

  • Rikitea M.
    11/25/2018 03:23

    gin pas sa on a vu hier soir mais en petit

  • Jona L.
    11/24/2018 12:45

    Thats no longer a worm.. It s a snake.. 😉

  • Sean H.
    11/24/2018 12:14

    What a Pokemon idea

  • A T.
    11/24/2018 09:45

    O.M.G😱😱😱

  • Kholoud K.
    11/24/2018 08:11

    ايه دا

  • Othmane M.
    11/24/2018 07:41

    A sock ! More like a condom :)

  • Hosam S.
    11/24/2018 06:02

    look

  • Haytar M.
    11/24/2018 05:22

    Amazing!

  • John O.
    11/24/2018 01:51

    is this 🤔

  • صلاح م.
    11/23/2018 23:50

    وت ذس

  • Cristian A.
    11/23/2018 20:46

    Culiche de ballena es eso yo lo vi en in estudio ecologico que hicimos en la universidad

  • Gras Y.
    11/23/2018 16:18

    imagine swimming with this. 😨

  • Sarjo J.
    11/23/2018 16:07

    Hi nice to meet you

  • Win N.
    11/23/2018 15:42

    Can be eat.