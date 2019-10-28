back

These three waterfalls are a must-see in eastern France

A few days of rain were enough to bring these waterfalls back to life. Here are the stunning waterfalls of Jura in the East of France.

10/28/2019 4:51 PM
Earth

82 comments

  • Helen S.
    11/01/2019 09:21

    If only this could be happening in Australia to help break the drought 😢😢....amazing waterfalls...spactacular !!

  • Pranab G.
    11/01/2019 04:32

    Splendid

  • ေနမင္းၾကာျဖဴ
    11/01/2019 02:37

    Very beautiful waterfalls.

  • Myrna F.
    11/01/2019 02:12

    God is good, all the time.

  • Robert G.
    11/01/2019 01:52

    Fucking fantabulous

  • Radhika L.
    11/01/2019 01:44

    Very beautiful waterfalls.

  • Tere A.
    11/01/2019 01:20

    Maravilloso video de esas cascadas Divina, obras de Dios .

  • Sylvia R.
    11/01/2019 01:09

    Thank you Lord 🙏🏼

  • Venus K.
    11/01/2019 00:47

    Wonderful, wonderful falls, never ending , never stopping forever flowing.

  • María L.
    11/01/2019 00:43

    Wonderful place!!

  • Mira M.
    11/01/2019 00:36

    Wowbeautiful

  • Zünny A.
    11/01/2019 00:30

    Majestuosa belleza divina !!

  • Jalaludin H.
    11/01/2019 00:28

    Would be best for hydro Generation!

  • Loly S.
    11/01/2019 00:18

    Como lo que Dios hace no lo hay😍😍😍

  • Ena G.
    10/31/2019 23:58

    Que bellas

  • Lopez X.
    10/31/2019 23:40

    Las bellezas que ha dejado él Señor y Padre Celestial.

  • Rozália D.
    10/31/2019 23:13

    Gyönyörű!! A Természet maga a csoda!!😍💖

  • Ana E.
    10/31/2019 22:56

    Que belleza!

  • Yusmalidar C.
    10/31/2019 22:56

    Waalaikum salam subhanallah

  • María L.
    10/31/2019 22:54

    Acá en CHILE desvían la corriente de manera llegue a un lugar específico !!!nombre