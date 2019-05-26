back
This 10yo sells his paintings to help the homeless
This 10-year-old sells his paintings to buy food for the homeless — and he's just getting started. 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b
05/08/2019 9:59 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 9:00 AM
14 comments
Rose B.05/26/2019 13:46
God bless his heart
Mark H.05/21/2019 12:30
My grand-niece and grand-nephew in Canada auction their paintings for an organization helping people get out of modern-day slavery.
Macey B.05/18/2019 15:14
thought you would like this 😉
Chen D.05/10/2019 14:28
Good kid
Peter C.05/09/2019 12:42
Inspired
Monica S.05/09/2019 11:48
Wonderful child with equally wonderful, encouraging parents👌👏👏
Justin M.05/09/2019 09:20
Good kid god bless
Rupi R.05/08/2019 23:16
love this!
Rida Z.05/08/2019 21:54
GOD BLESS SUCH GIFTED SOULS😍
Françoise A.05/08/2019 16:32
Super Arthur !
Annette M.05/08/2019 16:19
So sweet an amazing young boy. GOD BLESS YOU
Patricia W.05/08/2019 15:06
How precious is this! God Bless this child.
Lisa D.05/08/2019 13:40
God bless you
Ram K.05/08/2019 12:42
