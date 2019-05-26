back

This 10yo sells his paintings to help the homeless

This 10-year-old sells his paintings to buy food for the homeless — and he's just getting started. 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b

05/08/2019 9:59 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 9:00 AM
  18.6k
  27

14 comments

  • Rose B.
    05/26/2019 13:46

    God bless his heart

  • Mark H.
    05/21/2019 12:30

    My grand-niece and grand-nephew in Canada auction their paintings for an organization helping people get out of modern-day slavery.

  • Macey B.
    05/18/2019 15:14

    thought you would like this 😉

  • Chen D.
    05/10/2019 14:28

    Good kid

  • Peter C.
    05/09/2019 12:42

    Inspired

  • Monica S.
    05/09/2019 11:48

    Wonderful child with equally wonderful, encouraging parents👌👏👏

  • Justin M.
    05/09/2019 09:20

    Good kid god bless

  • Rupi R.
    05/08/2019 23:16

    love this!

  • Rida Z.
    05/08/2019 21:54

    GOD BLESS SUCH GIFTED SOULS😍

  • Françoise A.
    05/08/2019 16:32

    Super Arthur !

  • Annette M.
    05/08/2019 16:19

    So sweet an amazing young boy. GOD BLESS YOU

  • Patricia W.
    05/08/2019 15:06

    How precious is this! God Bless this child.

  • Lisa D.
    05/08/2019 13:40

    God bless you

  • Ram K.
    05/08/2019 12:42

    👌👌👌

