This butterfly relies on transparency to protect itself
It’s been nicknamed the "little mirror" from the forests of South America. But for this butterfly, this extraordinary appearance is a simple matter of survival. Meet the Greta oto.
01/21/2020 8:04 AM
Mohd H.17 minutes
Looks like a butterfly is evolving into a dragonfly
Astrid M.an hour
er den ikke smuk 😍
Pasquale L.an hour
♥️😯 adoro questa pagina
Dianne M.an hour
Amazing Butterfly.
Füstös J.2 hours
It is a primitive insect, just like the greta we know. Fitting enough.