This fish builds impressive underwater sandcastles

An alien symbol at the bottom of the sea? For years, these massive underwater sandcastles have been a mystery. Meet their unexpected architect.

06/10/2019 3:46 PM
  • 573.9k
  • 279

Earth

207 comments

  • Querr K.
    08/26/2019 22:33

    ... Their house though 😂😂😂

  • Joey R.
    08/17/2019 11:20

    Hooman: aliens come from outer space Little fishy: I'm making alien circles

  • Denyse S.
    08/13/2019 21:53

    It’s amazing how symmetrical and precise the design is. Nature in it’s splendor!🐠🐠🐠

  • Sagar G.
    07/29/2019 13:35

    Symbols of Subprime God Lord Bishnus weapon Surdarshana Chakra 😍😏

  • Cait Z.
    07/24/2019 12:28

    .. soo cool

  • Catherine M.
    07/20/2019 21:21

    Pretty sure fish do these for a matting

  • John S.
    07/18/2019 00:29

    High maintenance females. SMH. LOL

  • Brooke K.
    07/12/2019 21:45

    , so I’m basically a fish, build me a castle and I’ll consider babies 😂 castle first though 😛

  • Natalie F.
    07/10/2019 23:07

    puffer!!!

  • Jim M.
    07/10/2019 16:29

    Their part of a mating ritual of a fish , not sure what name .

  • Marlene E.
    07/10/2019 13:50

    This little guy brings nesting up a notch.

  • Simone B.
    07/10/2019 12:08

    hebben we dit weleens gezien onderwater????

  • Suzana S.
    07/10/2019 07:50

    You should find Aussie man rewiew puffer fish :)

  • Jessica L.
    07/08/2019 18:52

    he so cute bb

  • Janet O.
    07/08/2019 15:34

    🙀

  • Selwyn A.
    07/08/2019 12:53

    ive seen it its a fish from youtube

  • Liesje L.
    07/08/2019 12:26

    Seppe Laureys 🤷‍♀️😂

  • Merli B.
    07/08/2019 05:01

    Amazing Creature but WONDERFUL CREATOR, JEHOVA GOD.

  • Ter S.
    07/08/2019 03:42

    All males can do imposible just to score....

  • Wilgrace B.
    07/07/2019 23:21

    They should make a cartoon animation of animals with unique behavior to educate young generation