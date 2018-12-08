back
This French nonprofit collects and repairs toys
75,000 tons of waste. That's what toys generate each year, in France alone. But we can do something about it, like give them a new life. 🎁
12/08/2018 11:01 AM
8 comments
Beth L.12/13/2018 14:25
Play it forward!
Zuzanna T.12/10/2018 15:03
💕
Terry M.12/09/2018 19:41
This is a wonderful service but I also think we should look at the ridiculous toys we give our kids!
Beverley B.12/08/2018 18:34
plastic...plastic...endless plastic!
Sergei K.12/08/2018 12:33
what kind of toys?
Cristina V.12/08/2018 12:08
Amazing
Reetica R.12/08/2018 11:42
Wonderful initiative! Well done France for spearheading another effective sustainability intervention!!
Tracey-ann Z.12/08/2018 11:27
Brilliant!! We need more of these initiatives in the world