This is the second-smallest reptile in the world
Finding love is not that easy when you're so tiny. So when this dward chameleon finds a mate, he clings to her so he doesn't lose her. 😍 Meet the Brookesia Minima.
05/01/2019 6:21 AM
41 comments
Romhel M.06/04/2019 09:38
They need to breed more
Anurag S.05/26/2019 17:43
*dWaRd*
Chan K.05/25/2019 16:44
Madagascar 😍
ကို က.05/24/2019 16:44
IFBFFFFFFFFFFFFFF.FFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF္
Karlina L.05/20/2019 16:23
Its okay
سعد م.05/18/2019 22:34
سبحان الله
Mahmood R.05/16/2019 06:16
https://youtu.be/6xHg-2Jynsc
Flávia F.05/12/2019 04:56
Please can we go to Madagascar 😱😍😩😩😩
Đỗ T.05/09/2019 05:43
The only way to save Mother Earth is to cut down humans increasing population. But no ones care. Our Govs only care about protecting their territories and economic growth by encouraging to increase their citizens population. Look at China, increasing Chinese is a vital strategy to invade and rule the world. Just like a kind of worms invading to the roots n core of a tree.
Dovahkhinn R.05/08/2019 01:06
"Im clingy ''
Ahmad S.05/06/2019 13:48
me @ u
Kate R.05/06/2019 08:29
😍
Ibraheem Z.05/06/2019 01:38
😮🔥
Angel d.05/04/2019 17:53
Brookesia Minima- and saw how they mate, now I know where they got the name from.
Antonio05/04/2019 13:09
Madagascar 🇲🇬🔥❤️
Demetrious D.05/03/2019 14:51
found a reptile like me 🙂
Grace C.05/03/2019 07:10
Tormund loves his big woman 😂
Nicklas G.05/02/2019 21:36
jeg vil have 50 stk!!
Jonathan M.05/02/2019 14:23
babe 😱😱
Christian G.05/02/2019 09:50
how I cling to you 😂