This park in Croatia is a natural wonder
In Croatia, people call it the « Garden of Eden ». And it’s true, heaven comes to mind when seeing these 16 pristine lakes and waterfalls. Welcome to Plitvice Lakes National Park.
11/02/2019 7:33 AM
Kosovka R.3 days
Christine M.12/10/2019 11:35
I spent two full days in the park in August this year. Spectacular and despite some crowded spots I was able to find many places within the park that had very few people. I was on my own a couple of times too. So peaceful and so so beautiful 😍
Ana H.12/01/2019 14:22
Maggie M.11/29/2019 00:58
Charlie J.11/28/2019 17:37
Lucie F.11/27/2019 09:53
Lucas K.11/25/2019 09:08
Charity M.11/22/2019 07:32
Allen B.11/22/2019 03:21
Well you better not let Trump in the government know about it that the one there and tear it up and destroy the beauty of the scenery just so they can have wood to make toilet paper to wipe their ass
Felip A.11/21/2019 08:49
Linda G.11/20/2019 21:44
Wow - so beautiful. And it's not been opened up for logging and mining??? Shocking (in a good way)
Julia P.11/20/2019 19:39
If it were the Garden of Eden, we wouldn't be able to see it, much less visit because the angel with the flaming sword would keep us out.
Lily E.11/19/2019 21:45
Amazing... will like to visit again!!
Md.Ataur R.11/19/2019 15:26
Barbara J.11/19/2019 05:08
Jacob B.11/18/2019 23:53
Darko H.11/18/2019 22:35
Do you know that the Winnetou movie was shot there?
Jason E.11/18/2019 02:57
It would be easy to arrange a river into lakes like this. Concrete wouldnt be necessary either.
Jason E.11/18/2019 02:56
I dont see why we arent building areas like this instead of building more poisonous cities.
Jackie V.11/11/2019 13:06
