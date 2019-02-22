back

This surprising marine mammal is threatened

Grazing on fields of grass growing underwater is their favorite activity. Meet the dugong.

02/22/2019 7:38 AM
  • 280.9k
  • 107

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

67 comments

  • Asad U.
    04/13/2019 07:03

    Amazing

  • Gregory S.
    04/12/2019 06:36

    Sea cow or do they also calls them Dugong. Are they the same? Just wonder.

  • Amy X.
    04/09/2019 02:19

    been trying to remember the name of this for YEARS

  • Sumi C.
    04/08/2019 19:14

    Mermaids!

  • Róża G.
    04/08/2019 18:18

    😃😘

  • Dorothy D.
    04/07/2019 22:20

    The Pacific manatee!

  • John U.
    04/06/2019 18:13

    Wait these were considered extinct when did this happen?

  • Cheryl L.
    04/05/2019 22:32

    beautiful water baby

  • Chiara B.
    04/05/2019 20:28

    dugongo 🤩

  • Gillian P.
    04/02/2019 20:10

    What an interesting animal, to be treasured.

  • Nguyen T.
    04/01/2019 02:10

    Sea Cow

  • Lanie M.
    03/31/2019 11:20

    Soooo cute u are sea cow

  • Carlton S.
    03/30/2019 23:15

    Meet the Manitees salt water cousin

  • Mark R.
    03/30/2019 21:16

    Sailors must have been way too long at sea to mistake manatees as mermaids!

  • Brenda B.
    03/30/2019 18:45

    isn't this a manatee?

  • Manny M.
    03/30/2019 17:31

    quiero uno

  • Alec M.
    03/30/2019 16:40

    When will Human numbers go down and animal numbers numbers goes up?

  • Linda G.
    03/29/2019 13:10

    we see a lot of manatees here,,,,love them...

  • Nettie L.
    03/29/2019 09:52

    it’s a manatees cousin !!

  • Tite M.
    03/29/2019 07:00

    Beautifull