back
This surprising marine mammal is threatened
Grazing on fields of grass growing underwater is their favorite activity. Meet the dugong.
02/22/2019 7:38 AM
- 280.9k
- 4.7k
- 107
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
67 comments
Asad U.04/13/2019 07:03
Amazing
Gregory S.04/12/2019 06:36
Sea cow or do they also calls them Dugong. Are they the same? Just wonder.
Amy X.04/09/2019 02:19
been trying to remember the name of this for YEARS
Sumi C.04/08/2019 19:14
Mermaids!
Róża G.04/08/2019 18:18
😃😘
Dorothy D.04/07/2019 22:20
The Pacific manatee!
John U.04/06/2019 18:13
Wait these were considered extinct when did this happen?
Cheryl L.04/05/2019 22:32
beautiful water baby
Chiara B.04/05/2019 20:28
dugongo 🤩
Gillian P.04/02/2019 20:10
What an interesting animal, to be treasured.
Nguyen T.04/01/2019 02:10
Sea Cow
Lanie M.03/31/2019 11:20
Soooo cute u are sea cow
Carlton S.03/30/2019 23:15
Meet the Manitees salt water cousin
Mark R.03/30/2019 21:16
Sailors must have been way too long at sea to mistake manatees as mermaids!
Brenda B.03/30/2019 18:45
isn't this a manatee?
Manny M.03/30/2019 17:31
quiero uno
Alec M.03/30/2019 16:40
When will Human numbers go down and animal numbers numbers goes up?
Linda G.03/29/2019 13:10
we see a lot of manatees here,,,,love them...
Nettie L.03/29/2019 09:52
it’s a manatees cousin !!
Tite M.03/29/2019 07:00
Beautifull