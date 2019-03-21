back
Versus: Who's the better hunter?
Tiger vs. lion: Which one is the better hunter?
03/21/2019 7:16 AM
- 287.0k
- 2.4k
- 65
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
53 comments
Tülay D.03/31/2019 22:02
Kaplan
Tanjung A.03/31/2019 17:27
Singa lah raja y
TC M.03/31/2019 14:34
Güçlü kaplan 👊👍💪💪💪
Elif U.03/31/2019 13:05
Kaplan
Sai P.03/31/2019 07:29
Odisha one 🐅 jumping 18 feet NandanKanan ZOO
Anu J.03/31/2019 04:02
compare Siberian tiger to african lions
EstHa S.03/31/2019 03:57
They both are best hunter
Ch S.03/30/2019 05:31
Tiger best
Margarito C.03/29/2019 22:06
El tigre porque el león no caza cazan las leonas
Sakeer A.03/29/2019 21:51
Tiger is the real king.lion attacks big animals from behind and they forms group to attack animals.But tiger is beautiful and powerful hunter and he always attacks alone and with his own style... ..
Bida E.03/29/2019 16:34
beauty you
Udaya R.03/29/2019 04:16
Tigers cannot climb trees if they do sometime then also struggle to climb down....
Livie L.03/29/2019 00:57
, i don't care who's the best hunter, but if you see this two big cats just run,😂😂😂
Malik A.03/28/2019 22:21
Lion is king no doubt but tiger is emperor
Daniel A.03/27/2019 23:02
Tiger is the true king 🔝
Wilian C.03/27/2019 22:31
El tigre es el verdadero rey
Smiley J.03/27/2019 22:16
malalaman mona
Khanan A.03/27/2019 15:00
لماذالاتقتلون كل شيء مؤذي حل سلمي
Farooq A.03/27/2019 13:40
Lions hunt in groups whereas Tigers are solitary hunters hence tigers are relatively independent and intelligent hunters
Pedro N.03/27/2019 11:09
Tiger