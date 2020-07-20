back

What is the difference between stalactites and stalagmites?

Stalactites, stalagmites… What is exactly the difference between both? 🤔

07/20/2020 10:58 AM
  • 12.6k
  • 14

And even more

  1. 2:23

    What is the difference between stalactites and stalagmites?

  2. 3:27

    Blue River Provincial Park: a marvel of Caledonian nature

  3. 2:16

    Turkey's Göreme National Park

  4. 1:55

    Hanging bridges in Costa Rica's canopy

  5. 5:30

    3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  6. 4:02

    Sailing stones of Racetrack Playa, a mysterious phenomenon

Arte - il est temps

13 comments

  • Hermawan S.
    28 minutes

    So what is the defferent between cave and cavern 🤔

  • Larion B.
    40 minutes

    We learned it in school, why do we need to learn about it again.

  • Pénéloppe S.
    an hour

    ahh stalagnate aussi maintenant qui faut se rappeler

  • Sue F.
    an hour

    My Dad taught us this rhyme to remember which was which... Tites come down, mites climb up. Gross but never forgot😀

  • Roy M.
    an hour

    Mites go up tights come down!

  • Tara F.
    2 hours

    StalacTite- “T” for “top”

  • Mardi V.
    2 hours

    StalaG = ground, StalaC = ceiling.

  • Wendy M.
    3 hours

    I think one originates from the ceiling & the other originates from the floor. It’s something very basic, but I can’t remember for sure. Just saw the answer in the video & I am right, lol. I’ve been in several caverns, but it’s been a few years.

  • Phil T.
    3 hours

    -tites on the line; -mite be able to reach them. Little memory game i was taught as a kid to remember which is which.

  • Ariel F.
    3 hours

    💚

  • Ritam D.
    3 hours

    Wow

  • Hajera M.
    3 hours

    Fascinating!

  • Oize F.
    4 hours

    ممكن بنت