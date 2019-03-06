back
What is the most painful insect sting in the world?
This man let himself be stung thousands of times to rank the pain of stinging insects. And according to his index, this is the most painful one. 😰🐜
03/06/2019 7:13 AM
25 comments
Abi O.03/27/2019 01:09
Que feo 😱a
Dilip P.03/26/2019 02:55
Biotechnological
حمزة ع.03/24/2019 14:46
نقنا الا شايب صرم وفاضي🤓
Kiki L.03/21/2019 21:17
Nk
Kiki L.03/21/2019 21:17
Nb
Sunil S.03/21/2019 06:21
Q
Vince A.03/10/2019 05:23
Coyote Peterson left the group..
Unnati M.03/09/2019 11:00
just be careful. I love u
Keara L.03/08/2019 11:23
he beat me to it
Rachael R.03/08/2019 05:06
Poor bee died.
Jenny A.03/07/2019 08:17
Känns det bättre med det jobb du har nu? 🙂
Sean C.03/07/2019 03:04
I think I found your father
Tamara M.03/06/2019 23:48
The most painful insect sting *shows a spider crawling*.. Spiders are not insects 🤨
Danny H.03/06/2019 22:04
It's old Walter white
Sean C.03/06/2019 19:30
I think I found your father
Sebi N.03/06/2019 19:10
The description should be more akin to what theses ants are called, being shot.
Dane S.03/06/2019 19:07
The Big Sting is a very interesting read and what Brave Wilderness does on Youtube to continue this guy’s studies are absolutely fascinating!
Matthew R.03/06/2019 18:24
so the black widow is clickbait. nice
Connor R.03/06/2019 16:21
coyote petersons hero lol
Stuart H.03/06/2019 11:25
and then there is Brexit a whole country is decimated.