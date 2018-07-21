back

Why does the earwig have those pincers?

These insects have an impressive pair of pincers, but what do they need them for?

07/21/2018 6:46 AM
  • 99.9k
  • 34

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

21 comments

  • Juana S.
    08/11/2018 00:16

    mom

  • Andy L.
    07/31/2018 19:53

    there are here to eat your brain

  • Aïc M.
    07/31/2018 00:01

    Hada howa boum9ss

  • Salem J.
    07/30/2018 01:17

    Still nasty 😐😑 uhhhhh I hate them

  • Muriel E.
    07/29/2018 21:28

    We used to call them forky tails.

  • S.K. T.
    07/29/2018 16:09

    Creature and creative mind

  • Oum A.
    07/28/2018 08:51

    تم

  • Conn O.
    07/27/2018 18:04

    Don't care fkn terrified of these bastards murder every single earwig ever

  • Yasser Y.
    07/26/2018 20:29

    اختصاصك داي هههههههه

  • Azoza M.
    07/25/2018 13:58

    مش دى اللي كنتي عايزة تعرفي هي ايه

  • Charlyy M.
    07/24/2018 20:36

    Esos son los que me decias??

  • Othman M.
    07/24/2018 12:36

    عرفته شني توا لي يومها قلت خيره عنده صكايه 😂😂�دالله

  • Roy K.
    07/22/2018 16:33

    meet ur friend

  • Emily F.
    07/22/2018 15:19

    Whichever way, I don’t care - they creep me out!

  • Bonnie R.
    07/21/2018 16:51

    Bugs ! Make me cringe. Keep them outdoors. 🐛

  • Rīz N.
    07/21/2018 13:40

    19years ago this was in my house its about 400 of these under the toilet brush . Fucking hell

  • Terry J.
    07/21/2018 09:22

    How do get rid of them.???

  • Ger M.
    07/21/2018 08:14

    ves, sirven para cosas!

  • Pinco S.
    07/21/2018 07:53

    Didn't know, cool, thanks*

  • Balal M.
    07/21/2018 06:51

    Very nice singgging can you sing a song one more time I like this...... bitter truth