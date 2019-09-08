back
Why flamingos are pink
No, flamingos are not born pink. Here is why they actually end up turning pink.
09/08/2019 6:23 AM
128 comments
In the foods they eat
Samantha E.10/04/2019 16:39
Helen J.09/29/2019 10:51
This reminds me of Alice in wonderland where she tried to use the bird to play gold.
Chandani T.09/28/2019 17:19
They get a pink color because they eat crab that's what I learned at school and let me tell you I am from South America
Areeba S.09/27/2019 20:19
the reason why pet flamingos remain white
Purva K.09/27/2019 03:13
So pretty. .. Breathtaking beautiful 😊
Duru A.09/26/2019 12:14
BEAUTIFUL. NATURE IS WONDERFUL.