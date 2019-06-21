back
Why these cows have holes drilled into their sides
They are called "cannulated cows": They have holes cut into their stomachs for research purposes. French nonprofit L214 Ethique et Animaux is raising awareness about this controversial technique.
06/21/2019 6:34 AM
210 comments
Robert D.08/12/2019 09:05
Milk is not irreplaceable. Check out your supermarket where there are lots of dairy substitutes.
Kamal S.07/24/2019 10:07
In india this people will have been killed
Kayla W.06/30/2019 08:39
yeah this isnt new and they do it in the states too. Michigan state university does it. I remember going to the university when I was little and seeing this and being so upset
Daniel F.06/28/2019 23:10
Pa is this good way ???
Aub R.06/26/2019 13:53
😔feel sorry for the 🐮
Trish M.06/25/2019 08:42
What is wrong with this world? Oh I know human beings who exploit anything & everything. Some scientist would do this to humans given half a chance. Think back to nazi experiments during the war?
Darren H.06/25/2019 07:00
It's not just the French doing this, MAFF/DEFRA back in the 1980s & 90s were doing this on their research establishments. It wasn't just cows affected.
Phannarai T.06/25/2019 06:52
ชาติชั่ว
Cortez R.06/25/2019 04:45
Holy s***! What sick f****!
Evion A.06/25/2019 00:11
Oh hell no how you would feel 😮😮😮😡
Brandon A.06/24/2019 22:39
This is what happens when we use animals as products 😔
Juliana M.06/24/2019 21:03
😭
Jayson S.06/24/2019 21:00
https://aninterestingblogsquared.wordpress.com/2012/03/23/animal-experiments-did-they-ever-help-us/
Vivian O.06/24/2019 20:53
Noooooo
Emma J.06/24/2019 20:35
Animal abusing morons. Pick up a damn plant based instead.
Cristina D.06/24/2019 18:05
😱
Monika O.06/24/2019 17:14
WOW. Humankind is the fuckest up in the world. When you think 'scientists' can't be more creative, you'll always be surprised... So sad to 'belong' here..🤦♀️
Daniel V.06/24/2019 17:01
Cada día dan mas ganas de pasar de la carne.
Haarsha S.06/24/2019 15:59
💔💔💔
Jody T.06/24/2019 13:17
People should watch how we do this to patients. It is a medical procedure, it's not harming the animal at all. Ever heard of a peg-tube...same thing just bigger. Get a life people, not everything is what you think it is.