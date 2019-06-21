back

Why these cows have holes drilled into their sides

They are called "cannulated cows": They have holes cut into their stomachs for research purposes. French nonprofit L214 Ethique et Animaux is raising awareness about this controversial technique.

06/21/2019 6:34 AM
210 comments

  • Robert D.
    08/12/2019 09:05

    Milk is not irreplaceable. Check out your supermarket where there are lots of dairy substitutes.

  • Kamal S.
    07/24/2019 10:07

    In india this people will have been killed

  • Kayla W.
    06/30/2019 08:39

    yeah this isnt new and they do it in the states too. Michigan state university does it. I remember going to the university when I was little and seeing this and being so upset

  • Daniel F.
    06/28/2019 23:10

    Pa is this good way ???

  • Aub R.
    06/26/2019 13:53

    😔feel sorry for the 🐮

  • Trish M.
    06/25/2019 08:42

    What is wrong with this world? Oh I know human beings who exploit anything & everything. Some scientist would do this to humans given half a chance. Think back to nazi experiments during the war?

  • Darren H.
    06/25/2019 07:00

    It's not just the French doing this, MAFF/DEFRA back in the 1980s & 90s were doing this on their research establishments. It wasn't just cows affected.

  • Phannarai T.
    06/25/2019 06:52

    ชาติชั่ว

  • Cortez R.
    06/25/2019 04:45

    Holy s***! What sick f****!

  • Evion A.
    06/25/2019 00:11

    Oh hell no how you would feel 😮😮😮😡

  • Brandon A.
    06/24/2019 22:39

    This is what happens when we use animals as products 😔

  • Juliana M.
    06/24/2019 21:03

    😭

  • Jayson S.
    06/24/2019 21:00

    https://aninterestingblogsquared.wordpress.com/2012/03/23/animal-experiments-did-they-ever-help-us/

  • Vivian O.
    06/24/2019 20:53

    Noooooo

  • Emma J.
    06/24/2019 20:35

    Animal abusing morons. Pick up a damn plant based instead.

  • Cristina D.
    06/24/2019 18:05

    😱

  • Monika O.
    06/24/2019 17:14

    WOW. Humankind is the fuckest up in the world. When you think 'scientists' can't be more creative, you'll always be surprised... So sad to 'belong' here..🤦‍♀️

  • Daniel V.
    06/24/2019 17:01

    Cada día dan mas ganas de pasar de la carne.

  • Haarsha S.
    06/24/2019 15:59

    💔💔💔

  • Jody T.
    06/24/2019 13:17

    People should watch how we do this to patients. It is a medical procedure, it's not harming the animal at all. Ever heard of a peg-tube...same thing just bigger. Get a life people, not everything is what you think it is.