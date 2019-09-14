Brut. Docs

  1. Meet the Skateboarder Who Happens to be Blind

    • 959.0k
    • 302

  2. Retracing the Painful Past at an Internment Camp

    • 141.9k
    • 188

  3. Inside the Crisis at the US-Mexico Border | w/Slim Albaher | Brut

    • 13.3k
    • 31

  4. School Strike for Climate Justice w/Xiye Bastida

    • 13.8k
    • 60

  5. Reenacting America's Largest Slave Rebellion

    • 15.4k
    • 19

  6. Boxing To Stop Street Violence

    • 676.7k
    • 88

  7. Providing New Homes for Camp Fire Survivors | w/ James Woody Faircloth

    • 37.2k
    • 12

  8. On the Frontline of the War Against Abortion in Alabama I w/ Anita Sarkeesian | Brut

  9. What is the Black Economic Revolution? | w/ Seren Sensei

  10. Running For Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women | w/ Rosalie Fish

  11. What is the Death Positive Movement? | w/ Caitlin Doughty

    • 95.4k
    • 37

  12. Extinction Rebellion: Getting Arrested Beats Being Ignored | w/ Tiffany Ferguson

    • 833.1k
    • 848