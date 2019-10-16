U.S. Debates
The Issues Barely Mentioned at the Debates
- 12.4k
- 67
- 92
Democrats Throw Cold Water on Progressive Agenda
- 17.8k
- 146
- 64
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden Spar Over Busing — Again
- 23.2k
- 99
- 99
Biden Vs. Almost Everyone
- 24.8k
- 89
- 77
Pres. Candidate Wants to Give Every American $12k a Year
- 33.5k
- 245
- 84
2020 Candidates Go After Elizabeth Warren
- 40.9k
- 213
- 147
The Average 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate
Democrat Candidates Blast Trump's Racism
- 18.0k
- 165
- 110
Marianne Williamson on the Dark Force of Trumpism
- 32.4k
- 242
- 129
Kamala Harris Is Running For President In 2020
- 62.8k
- 497
- 119
What The Democrats Said About Trump During The 1st Debates
- 16.3k
- 258
- 113
Kamala Harris Calls Out Joe Biden
- 26.5k
- 234
- 136