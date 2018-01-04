back
4 reasons to be optimistic about the environment in 2018
4 reasons to be optimistic about the environment in 2018.
01/04/2018 10:44 AM
- 24.1k
- 709
- 17
And even more
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
12 comments
Ramon C.01/06/2018 04:42
Craig Mathew
CheShin C.01/05/2018 13:06
Banning won't make a difference if we don't clean up the mess we made, there's a huge trail of rubbish floating in the ocean and we shouldn't pretend that it doesn't exist.
Scovia A.01/05/2018 07:36
Plastics were banned in Kenya last year
Raven D.01/05/2018 06:10
Only 4?
Elana G.01/04/2018 18:00
😍
Anil G.01/04/2018 16:46
Loving it
Juliet W.01/04/2018 16:27
xxx
Madison A.01/04/2018 14:25
I wanna spread wildflowers across hiking trails for the bees
Kathleen H.01/04/2018 14:24
But we're still stuck with that oompa lompa in the White House and now he's bragging about how big his buttons are! 😒
Marty D.01/04/2018 11:33
Just joking....
Marty D.01/04/2018 11:31
Nah fuck that.... let's just carry on destroying this planet, who cares we'll just let our grandchildren and great grandchildren to fix this shithole.
Eugenijus M.01/04/2018 10:54
Can't save anything better than by taxing everything. Fucking idiots.