Angela Merkel begs Germans to social distance before Christmas

"I am begging all of you, before Christmas, before going to see grandma and grandpa ... isolate yourselves for a week beforehand." In an emotional appeal to Germans, Angela Merkel urges caution over the holidays and calls for new COVID restrictions.

12/10/2020 5:01 PMupdated: 12/10/2020 5:01 PM
