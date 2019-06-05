Busy Philipps Testifies Before Congress About The Abortion She Had at 15
"It is my body, not the state's." Busy Philipps testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee about terminating a pregnancy at 15 years old — and why restrictive abortion laws are bad for women.
Actress Busy Philipps gave a gripping and emotional take down of the wave of anti-abortion laws being passed across the country.
After delivering a moving speech on her former talk show, Busy Tonight, about why she chose to get an abortion as a young teenager, Busy Philipps testified in front of Congress in regard to the current terrorizations to women’s reproductive rights in our country. CBS News reported that Philipps, who was encouraged to testify by a House Judiciary subcommittee, spoke at length about her personal story on abortion — which occurred at the age of 15 in her home state of Arizona. She gave a passionate take down of the wave of anti-abortion laws in front of the House Judiciary Committee to fight for your rights through activism.
Philipps first shared her #feminism story after a Georgia bill banning abortion at 6 weeks was signed into law. Philipps is one of the many celebrities who have spoken out against restrictive anti-abortion legislation in recent months. Mississippi, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Arkansas, North Dakota, and Ohio have also passed abortion restrictions. Alabama passed a ban in almost all cases.
Nearly 1 in 4 American women have an abortion by age 45 based on Guttmacher Institute. Touching on Georgia’s divisive anti-abortion law and the hurdles women have to go through to have the procedure in many states, Philipps outlined what it would take for a woman to safely receive an abortion in Arizona today. The actress said during her testimony that she stands by her decision to have an abortion.
Ricardo F.08/01/2019 03:18
It's not the women's body anymore, if it was then the woman would die during the abortion
Chad Y.07/31/2019 21:55
Then you shouldn't have gotten pregnant in the first place.
BreannaNick H.07/31/2019 18:07
Who lets a 15 year old have sex???
Tina L.07/31/2019 18:01
She just lost me as a fan. That baby you killed missy didn't get the choice of its their body. You killed a child.PERIOD!
Stephen D.07/31/2019 14:09
I have no problem with my body my choice until you say my body your bill when you have the child. If you want to make this decision on your own then when you decide to have a kid it’s on your own too. It’s only fair. Your body your choice. Your choice. Your problem. Maybe you will sleep with someone better if it’s your choice. But I doubt it.
Amanda C.07/31/2019 12:37
Yep your body your choice. Well then take responsibility for your body and YOUR CHOICE!
Christian M.07/31/2019 08:13
El mejor anticonceptivo es gratis y no hay que ser genio para usarlo, simplemente no tenga sexo si no esta dispuesto/preparado para bregar con las posibles consecuencias de sus actos que no se limitan a un embarazo. Deje de ser un animal en celo que no se puede contener y aprenda a comportarse como un ser humano con dominio sobre sus instintos.
Pamela R.07/31/2019 03:47
Its not the child's fault you made the decision to lay with a boy! How can anyone determine it's a good decision to take an innocent life away, when that innocent life can't speak for themselves? The child didn't ask you to have unprotected sex and do things no 15 year old should be doing. As a soon to be mom in 10 days or less, I could never imagine doing such a thing to my child. There are other ways to handle this situation such as, adoption. So many couples out there would be more then happy to take your child from your immature hands. Foster Care, again there are many couples who would love to foster your baby and give he/she a home since your to immature to handle it yourself. Family, they are more then able to help you in your 15 year old crisis your having. My mom was 16 when she got pregnant with me, then had me at 17. Never ever did it cross her mind as a scared teenager to abort me and just go on in her life like nothing happened. Instead my mom took responsibility and she went through with my pregnancy. Just like any of you girls should be doing. Your right it's your body, it's also the child's body that your just taking apon yourself to end, don't they deserve a chance at life? I will never stand by anyone who thinks having an abortion is okay. No matter what your story is, no matter how young you are. You make the decision to be an adult and have sex, you take the responsibility and take care of that child.
Autumn E.07/31/2019 03:12
Yes it's your body, but once you lay with a man you have made the choice to possibly become a mother. YOU made the choice live with it. Don't punish the child for your reckless choice.
Danny S.07/31/2019 01:36
She had me until “birdie and cricket”
Lynne L.07/31/2019 01:12
Well said!
Margarita V.07/30/2019 23:16
15 yearold didnt take lighty an abortion?
Tiffanie R.07/30/2019 22:46
There are too many people in the world already we do NOT need to be forcing unwanted pregnancies on people. 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️
Tommy B.07/30/2019 22:41
Yes keep killing babies great idea. Support the racist Margaret Sanger you know the one that when fundraising for planned parenthood aid it will help to kill as many before babies as possible!! Sickening
Cindy D.07/30/2019 22:30
Having a abortion is NOT bravery..... IT'S MURDER.
Thomas J.07/30/2019 13:27
The most disturbing part is 1 in 4 women are murderers by the age of 45
Patrick R.07/30/2019 10:57
With her smug face and attitude
Jukita H.07/30/2019 04:51
Banning abortions will not stop abortions from happening. All it will cause is a spike of illegal abortion practices. I pray we don't turn back the tables of time. Praying especially hard for the naive young girls. Education should be a major key, not punishment, ridicule, or embarrassment. No I don't agree with abortions but I also don't think this is the right route for us either.
Ken K.07/30/2019 02:35
No matter how you look at it she killed her baby.
Crystal A.07/30/2019 00:08
Just wait for all these politicians to drop dead...