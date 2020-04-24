back

Dr. Birx reacts to Donald Trump's suggestions on how to fight COVID-19

We feel you, Dr. Birx. (Disclaimer: please, do not use disinfectant for other purposes than cleaning surfaces.)

04/24/2020 5:26 PMupdated: 04/24/2020 5:27 PM
  • Elisabeth L.
    11 minutes

    Trump is maybe president. But he is not a leader!

  • Dianne P.
    17 minutes

    Can he be called in for a cognitive assessment? 😳😲 this actually feels surreal 😲 come on Presidents of the United States of America do not have a problem conducing themselves accordingly 🤷🏻‍♀️ this is your leader 😲 I know their lots good people in the US! Do something PLEASE the rest of the world IS watching 👀🙏

  • Alexandra A.
    17 minutes

    omg 😅

  • Nancy R.
    17 minutes

    Another emoji option is needed to respond...something like "Did he just say that?"

  • Etta C.
    19 minutes

    U guys must be crazy. Play the section before n after this one, u take everything out of context. It's ok though he is working n u r talking that says a lot about the left.

  • Debbie P.
    23 minutes

    Wow..just wow 🤯..thank God for our PM🇨🇦

  • Dianne P.
    27 minutes

    My 3 yr old granddaughter would do far better than this 😳😲

  • Tim M.
    27 minutes

    So this dip ship moron is the American president. . . Your screwed America

  • Alenis P.
    34 minutes

    The worst part of this, is that there are so many people that is actually gonna do what he just suggested :-\

  • Vivek K.
    38 minutes

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Jesse B.
    39 minutes

    Such an absolutely embarrassing, hopeless idiot.

  • Frank M.
    39 minutes

    The antichrist working and pushing the envelope

  • Taha M.
    44 minutes

    the most powerful man on the earth has no brains, how about that?

  • Einar J.
    an hour

    It's just sad and nerve wracking to hear a man speak with such ignorance.😒

  • Reza V.
    an hour

    Hope Trump supporters don’t see this, let them use his method. 😂😂😂

  • Tim L.
    an hour

    MORON = POTUS

  • Pat I.
    an hour

    Most people are cautious enough to refrain from "speaking with authority" on subjects they clearly know nothing about. Apparently "stable geniuses" dont know when to shut the fck up!!"

  • Luis M.
    an hour

    I feel sorry for this doctor, besides fighting an epidemic and losing thousands of life, they also have to deal with this moron with the attention span of a 2nd grader...

  • Chand A.
    an hour

    This guy is a moron... classic example of a man without brain

  • John P.
    an hour

    bring back the fauci