Dr. Birx reacts to Donald Trump's suggestions on how to fight COVID-19
We feel you, Dr. Birx. (Disclaimer: please, do not use disinfectant for other purposes than cleaning surfaces.)
04/24/2020 5:26 PMupdated: 04/24/2020 5:27 PM
52 comments
Elisabeth L.11 minutes
Trump is maybe president. But he is not a leader!
Dianne P.17 minutes
Can he be called in for a cognitive assessment? 😳😲 this actually feels surreal 😲 come on Presidents of the United States of America do not have a problem conducing themselves accordingly 🤷🏻♀️ this is your leader 😲 I know their lots good people in the US! Do something PLEASE the rest of the world IS watching 👀🙏
Alexandra A.17 minutes
omg 😅
Nancy R.17 minutes
Another emoji option is needed to respond...something like "Did he just say that?"
Etta C.19 minutes
U guys must be crazy. Play the section before n after this one, u take everything out of context. It's ok though he is working n u r talking that says a lot about the left.
Debbie P.23 minutes
Wow..just wow 🤯..thank God for our PM🇨🇦
Dianne P.27 minutes
My 3 yr old granddaughter would do far better than this 😳😲
Tim M.27 minutes
So this dip ship moron is the American president. . . Your screwed America
Alenis P.34 minutes
The worst part of this, is that there are so many people that is actually gonna do what he just suggested :-\
Vivek K.38 minutes
🤣🤣🤣
Jesse B.39 minutes
Such an absolutely embarrassing, hopeless idiot.
Frank M.39 minutes
The antichrist working and pushing the envelope
Taha M.44 minutes
the most powerful man on the earth has no brains, how about that?
Einar J.an hour
It's just sad and nerve wracking to hear a man speak with such ignorance.😒
Reza V.an hour
Hope Trump supporters don’t see this, let them use his method. 😂😂😂
Tim L.an hour
MORON = POTUS
Pat I.an hour
Most people are cautious enough to refrain from "speaking with authority" on subjects they clearly know nothing about. Apparently "stable geniuses" dont know when to shut the fck up!!"
Luis M.an hour
I feel sorry for this doctor, besides fighting an epidemic and losing thousands of life, they also have to deal with this moron with the attention span of a 2nd grader...
Chand A.an hour
This guy is a moron... classic example of a man without brain
John P.an hour
bring back the fauci