Eco-Friendly Soap for Your Hair🛀 ♻️

My boyfriend and I both have very long hair and decided to try some of the Lush shampoo & conditioner bars.
They lasted about 6 weeks of two people washing their hair every 2 days, so about 40 washes.
When I consider that the bars cost $15 it's not worth it when you can buy organic vegan shampoo made in recycled plastic bottles that are again fully recyclable for $3ea which last 3/4 months.
I notice with a lot of the 'eco friendly' movement, all products are ridiculously expensive. Metal straws for $10, and reusable produce bags for $39.95 for 4.
My advice - use eBay ;)
this reminded me of you😅
https://purechimp.com/products/natural-shampoo-bar
It will be nicer if you actually tell us where to buy it. Can you at least give us an amazon link?
😍🐟
I only use Aleppo soap bar and it is amazing 😍 all over body and hair...
Hmmm. May try this.
No-poo is a wonderful option, too... 😊
c’est le truc qu’on a vu sur Shark Tank.
😍
Verity - Skin Food also sells shampoo and conditioner bars!! Amazing product make with natural ingredients!!
Look them up on FB
Verity - Skin Food
!
Saoirse Jane Duchemin this is what I want.
Music on these videos always makes my ears bleed
I love Lush shampoo and conditioner bars. I run the shampoo bar through my hair and then lather it up. The conditioner bar works better if you pop it in hot water while you are washing your hair. It doesn’t feel like it’s working but really does.
Used the Lush bar for a month. It unfortunately is not economical as it doesn't last close to a 100 washes as claimed. 30 at most. Unfortunately I am back to plastic bottles as the content last a long time... Just like the plastic bottle it is in, yes, yes I know the environment hates me.
Love my Lush shampoo bar
I'm willing to try it. Based on the comments below, I think I'll start with this company: https://www.chagrinvalleysoapandsalve.com/
Anyone got some suggestions other than lush? I bought all natural one and didn’t get on with is as made my hair dry and unmanageable. Gone back to buying normals shampoo in bulk
