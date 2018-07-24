back

Helping Save Black Babies

She's helping to save black babies from a system that so often neglects them.

07/24/2018 7:01 PM
  • 19.2k
  • 13

Stand Up

  1. How Shiori Ito Brought the #MeToo Movement to Japan

  2. This interview reveals the truth behind Mattel toys

  3. Doctors trying to vaccinate detained migrants arrested

  4. Anti-Homeless Tactics Around the United States

  5. My first day in France: Joël

  6. Protesting Gender Violence Around the World Through Song

12 comments

  • Tanya W.
    07/27/2019 22:44

    A year later...still proud of what you have accomplished since then. Keep pushing!😘

  • Emilie T.
    08/02/2018 18:53

    This is awesome...good luck! <3

  • Qiey O.
    08/01/2018 16:12

    Amazing keep it up.

  • Danthia C.
    07/28/2018 06:02

    So proud of you

  • Rey N.
    07/27/2018 19:42

    is an incredibly strong woman who is a continual source of love, support and pride for her family.

  • Crystal P.
    07/26/2018 05:55

    😍

  • Deborah B.
    07/26/2018 05:18

    Wow, this is great

  • Barbara S.
    07/25/2018 15:00

    Thank you!

  • Brut
    07/25/2018 14:14

    Here's a look at what it's like to be pregnant around the world:

  • Barbara S.
    07/25/2018 13:40

    So refreshing to know that every once in a while someone cares about people of color.🌷

  • Zahra C.
    07/24/2018 21:14

    Black women are more prone to developing pre eclampsia

  • Hisham A.
    07/24/2018 19:17

    The owners of the black skin are credited with this and the biggest guide of the France team