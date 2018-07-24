Helping Save Black Babies

She's helping to save black babies from a system that so often neglects them.
12 comments
Tanya W.07/27/2019 22:44
A year later...still proud of what you have accomplished since then. Keep pushing!😘
Emilie T.08/02/2018 18:53
This is awesome...good luck! <3
Qiey O.08/01/2018 16:12
Amazing keep it up.
Danthia C.07/28/2018 06:02
So proud of you
Rey N.07/27/2018 19:42
is an incredibly strong woman who is a continual source of love, support and pride for her family.
Crystal P.07/26/2018 05:55
😍
Deborah B.07/26/2018 05:18
Wow, this is great
Barbara S.07/25/2018 15:00
Thank you!
Brut07/25/2018 14:14
Barbara S.07/25/2018 13:40
So refreshing to know that every once in a while someone cares about people of color.🌷
Zahra C.07/24/2018 21:14
Black women are more prone to developing pre eclampsia
Hisham A.07/24/2018 19:17
The owners of the black skin are credited with this and the biggest guide of the France team