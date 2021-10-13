back
How to make a healthy plant-based pasta with chef Alejandra Schrader
LA-based Chef Alejandra Schrader is busting myths around plant-based cooking with her healthy recipe for vegan pasta. All week, Brut and EAT are sharing healthy and sustainable recipes from around the world in the lead up to #WorldFoodDay. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
10/13/2021 4:58 PM
Find the recipe and more about sustainable eating here: eatforum.org/initiatives/eat-cook-club