back

How to make a healthy plant-based pasta with chef Alejandra Schrader

LA-based Chef Alejandra Schrader is busting myths around plant-based cooking with her healthy recipe for vegan pasta. All week, Brut and EAT are sharing healthy and sustainable recipes from around the world in the lead up to #WorldFoodDay. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

10/13/2021 4:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 2:36

    How to make a healthy plant-based pasta with chef Alejandra Schrader

  2. 4:31

    How to cook a healthy and sustainable stew with chef Ali Mandhry

  3. 2:33

    How to make a healthy and sustainable stir fry with a Middle Eastern twist with chef Manal Alalem

  4. 2:55

    Sustainable clothing hacks with Bebe Rexha

  5. 4:28

    Fighting for clean water and environmental justice

  6. 4:53

    A toxic tour of pollution on Chicago's southeast side

1 comment

  • Brut
    an hour

    Find the recipe and more about sustainable eating here: eatforum.org/initiatives/eat-cook-club

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.