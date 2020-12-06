back

Meanwhile in the Netherlands: Dutch farms ordered to cull 10000 mink

These Dutch fur farms have been ordered to cull 10,000 mink over concern that animals infected with coronavirus could transmit it to humans. Meanwhile in the Netherlands…

06/12/2020 7:01 AM
42 comments

  • Susan L.
    an hour

    Right up there with the animal abuse in China.

  • Fazilay R.
    an hour

    First it was wrong to breed and now horrific 😡

  • Jackie R.
    an hour

    What hateful creatures we are that we can keep another creature locked in a small, squalid space before killing it when it pleases us. If we intend to use others lives for our own ends we should at least ensure a reasonable quality of life. But then we can’t even give other humans that, can we? 😔

  • Lesley H.
    2 hours

    No need for real fur these days - grrr

  • Juanita O.
    2 hours

    Oh no

  • Kendra N.
    3 hours

    Can’t believe they still have these farms. 😡

  • Jenney W.
    3 hours

    Horrific

  • Mrunal S.
    3 hours

    Unheard they cry and unheard are the curses of poor incapacitated creature to men for their cruelty. A day will surely come when Lord Almighty will count deeds of all of us. May not be it visible with both the eyes...the punishment will be revealed in different forms of nature. Men....be prepared to bear scourge of nature...save yourself by showing compassion towards animals and nature...

  • Ruben R.
    3 hours

    F..k

  • Patricia J.
    3 hours

    Damn right deplorable...

  • Kamal A.
    6 hours

    Like only elephants wear tusks, mink should have their furs. STOP inhumane treatment.

  • AL C.
    6 hours

    Carry a spray can so the next time you see a fur hag you can make sure to thank them in the fashion they deserve ...... vacuous wastes of space .

  • Miglena G.
    6 hours

    Close the fur farms! Release the poor animals! There are a lot more other materials for clothes and shoes and bags! I don't buy fur clothes or accessories and I'm very ok with that!

  • Nadine H.
    7 hours

    Shut them, this is beyond cruel and no need for this anymore.

  • Ruth M.
    7 hours

    Terrible.

  • Carolyn D.
    7 hours

    I am usually proud of my Dutch heritage, but not in this case! 😥

  • Fran C.
    8 hours

    Really Bad advertising for the country ... Wo needs that anymore ??? Minus point for the Netherlands , let the animals in peace

  • Kristina H.
    8 hours

    Sickening. Fur farms should be banned

  • Sammy C.
    9 hours

    Heartbreaking that farms like these continue People who do it are just heartless

  • Ewa M.
    9 hours

    Fur farms in theNetherlands... the people moaning about halal meat...and they farm fur.. lol