Meanwhile in the Netherlands: Dutch farms ordered to cull 10000 mink
These Dutch fur farms have been ordered to cull 10,000 mink over concern that animals infected with coronavirus could transmit it to humans. Meanwhile in the Netherlands…
06/12/2020 7:01 AM
- 16.9k
- 111
- 45
42 comments
Susan L.an hour
Right up there with the animal abuse in China.
Fazilay R.an hour
First it was wrong to breed and now horrific 😡
Jackie R.an hour
What hateful creatures we are that we can keep another creature locked in a small, squalid space before killing it when it pleases us. If we intend to use others lives for our own ends we should at least ensure a reasonable quality of life. But then we can’t even give other humans that, can we? 😔
Lesley H.2 hours
No need for real fur these days - grrr
Juanita O.2 hours
Oh no
Kendra N.3 hours
Can’t believe they still have these farms. 😡
Jenney W.3 hours
Horrific
Mrunal S.3 hours
Unheard they cry and unheard are the curses of poor incapacitated creature to men for their cruelty. A day will surely come when Lord Almighty will count deeds of all of us. May not be it visible with both the eyes...the punishment will be revealed in different forms of nature. Men....be prepared to bear scourge of nature...save yourself by showing compassion towards animals and nature...
Ruben R.3 hours
F..k
Patricia J.3 hours
Damn right deplorable...
Kamal A.6 hours
Like only elephants wear tusks, mink should have their furs. STOP inhumane treatment.
AL C.6 hours
Carry a spray can so the next time you see a fur hag you can make sure to thank them in the fashion they deserve ...... vacuous wastes of space .
Miglena G.6 hours
Close the fur farms! Release the poor animals! There are a lot more other materials for clothes and shoes and bags! I don't buy fur clothes or accessories and I'm very ok with that!
Nadine H.7 hours
Shut them, this is beyond cruel and no need for this anymore.
Ruth M.7 hours
Terrible.
Carolyn D.7 hours
I am usually proud of my Dutch heritage, but not in this case! 😥
Fran C.8 hours
Really Bad advertising for the country ... Wo needs that anymore ??? Minus point for the Netherlands , let the animals in peace
Kristina H.8 hours
Sickening. Fur farms should be banned
Sammy C.9 hours
Heartbreaking that farms like these continue People who do it are just heartless
Ewa M.9 hours
Fur farms in theNetherlands... the people moaning about halal meat...and they farm fur.. lol