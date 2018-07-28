back
Micronutris is the first edible insect farm in France
Fancy a bit of cricket in your pasta, chocolate and energy bars? This is Micronutris, the first farm raising edible insects.
07/28/2018 8:38 AM
- 78.5k
- 345
- 74
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
37 comments
Khadija A.08/01/2018 00:36
Oh mon dieu 🤭
Nizar C.08/01/2018 00:15
ريق متاع فغنسيس خازوق على حناكهم ها المرضى
Slwa I.07/31/2018 14:53
Yasmin Ziad شوفي نستلة بالحشرات
Alec P.07/31/2018 13:18
pinanood ko lang para pakinggan ang pagsasalita HAHAHAH
Amanda K.07/31/2018 07:14
No
Rajani K.07/31/2018 05:20
🤮🤮🤮
Pat P.07/30/2018 21:57
Berkkkkk
Jake R.07/30/2018 21:52
Called it 2 years ago. Insect protein is the only future. It'll save our planet. Agriculture got us to the point if totally losing our environment. Steak and quality red meat is the most nutritious thing you can eat . But we need to eat less of it. This is the option for 50% of our protein intake. And you can run a meal work farm on your kitchen bench.
Leila B.07/30/2018 21:11
Preferisco morire di fame, invece di mangiare insetti
Joud A.07/30/2018 20:59
Nour Alkamer
Mikael A.07/30/2018 18:26
get a bug in ya 😂
Yuxi L.07/30/2018 06:41
insect is the future man
William B.07/30/2018 01:50
Uhmmmmm...
Manoj R.07/29/2018 10:56
Maga start this business!
Sara F.07/29/2018 05:07
can you send me some pasta ? :p
Da N.07/29/2018 03:51
😝No,thanks!
Juan P.07/29/2018 01:54
Je pensé se tres interesant entreprise
Julie F.07/28/2018 22:13
Mathilde Berrard si vous en trouvez vous pouvez m'en amener? :D
Jim S.07/28/2018 21:29
Fucking French
Matthew C.07/28/2018 18:33
From an efficiency standpoint, yes. From a morals standpoint, still the same as animal farming.