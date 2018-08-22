back

Models and influencers Embrace Their Imperfect Selves

These models and influencers are flaunting their authentic selves — complete with tummy rolls, cellulite, scars, and more. 🙌🏿🙌🏻🙌🏾

08/22/2018 11:01 PM
17 comments

  • Hurley T.
    12/24/2018 13:12

    Nobody cares

  • Wendell N.
    12/23/2018 21:03

    Awesome...keep it healthy but keep it real...True inspiration comes from purity. “Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, I present to you this beautiful specimen, a Perfect Imperfection”...

  • Leah L.
    12/23/2018 14:18

    They are still thin really?

  • Lorna C.
    12/23/2018 00:27

    Just wish men were as happy with our natural,hairy,cellulite ridden,saggy boobed bodies ☹ To be relevant or arousing to them you gotta be under 30,pert breasted,flat stomach,hairless body,bald privates,tanned,long hair & look like you're having a permanent orgasm🤣

  • Luc V.
    08/24/2018 12:15

    nipples are not allowed on facebook, but this is allowed ???

  • Arelis P.
    08/23/2018 17:27

    Creo que nuestros rollitos, gustan más, que nuestros huesitos🍦🍞🍗🍰🍳🍷🍊🍅🍇😍

  • Brut
    08/23/2018 15:04

    Iskra Lawrence's body positivity message during a subway ride.

  • John T.
    08/23/2018 15:03

    Influencers lol.

  • Imen A.
    08/23/2018 11:59

    mais hna we,rnt fake 😉

  • Owen G.
    08/23/2018 11:39

    ni kan zhe ge!

  • كاظم ر.
    08/23/2018 10:27

    هذهي الاجسام مو البراميل

  • Syed S.
    08/23/2018 06:08

    Excellent

  • Suzanna S.
    08/23/2018 03:40

    I love my body . It's not prefect But my husband is CRAZY about me. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

  • Jane W.
    08/23/2018 03:11

    You gals will never know how many young impressionable girls YOU helped, thank YOU!

  • Shamik C.
    08/23/2018 01:50

    very soon, Modelling should be made illegal

  • Monirul I.
    08/23/2018 00:36

    Wow Beautiful With Sexy body

  • Sergio A.
    08/23/2018 00:10

    ves mi cielo.... eres mas perfecta que las modelos