NYC Restaurant Owner Puts People Over Profit

1.2 million New Yorkers struggle to eat each year. This restaurant owner is doing his part to change that.

03/07/2019 2:01 PM
  • 16.9k
  • 22

16 comments

  • Victor R.
    03/16/2019 21:00

    Bless you bro!!

  • Ronald D.
    03/11/2019 13:16

    May God continue too bless you and your business

  • Susan T.
    03/08/2019 13:43

    ❤❤❤💯 Human why we are here God Bless Him ❤

  • Abby R.
    03/08/2019 12:59

    Thank you Mr. Nunez for being so charitable to the homeless in your area. Your parents and grandparents raised you with humane values. I appreciate your kindness!

  • Paly V.
    03/08/2019 00:38

    God bless you and your business. Thank you.

  • Naz K.
    03/08/2019 00:27

    Bless him!

  • Brut
    03/07/2019 21:27

    This other restaurant owner has had enough with America's treatment of the homeless; watch her story here!

  • Daniel H.
    03/07/2019 18:50

    Fantastic blessing amen praise God

  • Art P.
    03/07/2019 18:42

    Thank you Sir

  • Chayan C.
    03/07/2019 18:26

    :)

  • Lynda L.
    03/07/2019 16:46

    You, sir, are a hero. Trump wants to build a useless wall, while you are building bridges. Thank you!❤️

  • Mel O.
    03/07/2019 16:30

    So far, this is the second video I see about restaurant owners feeding the homeless and helpless. And guess what? Both of them are immigrants.

  • Elaine G.
    03/07/2019 15:49

    Now this the kind of man that shoukd get the Nobel for bringing a modicum of peace and love to a community that needs and appreciates it.Angel.

  • Amoris W.
    03/07/2019 15:39

    I love humans like him! ❤️

  • Brenda S.
    03/07/2019 15:27

    Thank You <3

  • David P.
    03/07/2019 14:46

    God bless you!